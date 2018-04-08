Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

Wanted to see the Panama Canal Cruise was good. Had a few hiccups with getting off the ship. We arrived late in one port , and rather than let passengers off by excursion time, they let everybody off at once. People got on the busses for the incorrect excursion time and had to be asked to get off so the correct people could get on. Could have been avoided with a little planning. Food ...