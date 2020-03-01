From the beginning a Disaster
Boarding through a dirty port gangway
Very weak welcome aboard
Dirty Boat
Sparse crew
Boat broke did not go for two days
Food awful and cold
Bars terrible
Only 3 not open most of the time
Only two bartenders
Dirty glasses everywhere
food, dirt on decks
Cigarettes' buts on floor
Housekeeper sporadic
Ports ...
For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source.
One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis.
Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience
This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on.
The irony is that that Cruise line did not care
These were the low points;
BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses.
The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing.
They ...
We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
The boat was dirty. very rarely cleaned by crew, i have photos. food cold and awful
Bars bad and very few
Boat broke and we missed ports
Captain hardly dais a word
two nites the cabin was not cleaned
front desk was useless
we would tell people not to cruise on the boat
there was covid on it and they did not tell us until after the fact
i\I wrote the company and they did not ...
Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy.
Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
My wife and I were celebrating our 20th anniversary so we decided we'd try NCL booking the Haven. Well worth it at the price point we got. Service was great...priority embarkation/debarkation was terrific! Made the whole thing worth it right there! The entertainment was great. We really enjoyed The Million Dollar Quartet, the actors were excellent. Burn the Floor was quite a show, too. We did pay ...