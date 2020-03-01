  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

New Orleans Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1281 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,281 New Orleans Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

From the beginning a Disaster Boarding through a dirty port gangway Very weak welcome aboard Dirty Boat Sparse crew Boat broke did not go for two days Food awful and cold Bars terrible Only 3 not open most of the time Only two bartenders Dirty glasses everywhere food, dirt on decks Cigarettes' buts on floor Housekeeper sporadic Ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Short Staffed

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Shortyman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source. One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Slightly disappointing trip

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
AliWood
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis. Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on. The irony is that that Cruise line did not care These were the low points; BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses. The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Lies

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
boatpat51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

plan awful

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The boat was dirty. very rarely cleaned by crew, i have photos. food cold and awful Bars bad and very few Boat broke and we missed ports Captain hardly dais a word two nites the cabin was not cleaned front desk was useless we would tell people not to cruise on the boat there was covid on it and they did not tell us until after the fact i\I wrote the company and they did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2021

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Poor Layout

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
nfish
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

New Cruise at the Top of My List

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Liljo22
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I had been watching cruise pricing for a Spring Break cruise out of Galveston or NOLA for sometime. When NCL added the 3rd and 4th free perk the price dropped a ton and I pulled the trigger on the Getaway cruise for my family of four. We had done this itinerary before out of NOLA on the Dawn and loved it. We convinced another family to join us so it was a group of 8 on this trip. We all ended ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

First NCL cruise...

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Temeculan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I were celebrating our 20th anniversary so we decided we'd try NCL booking the Haven. Well worth it at the price point we got. Service was great...priority embarkation/debarkation was terrific! Made the whole thing worth it right there! The entertainment was great. We really enjoyed The Million Dollar Quartet, the actors were excellent. Burn the Floor was quite a show, too. We did pay ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: The Haven Spa Suite with Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from New Orleans Reviews
New Orleans Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
New Orleans Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
New Orleans Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
New Orleans Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
New Orleans River Cruises Cruise Reviews
New Orleans Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.