Review for Carnival Glory to Caribbean - Eastern

We've done the Dream, Glory and Valor before out of New Orleans. This is our first cruise since COVID. The Faster to Fun was rescinded for the COVID cruise so we had to wait until they let us on the ship and wait until 1:30 to go to the room. The ship was half full or less. The crew were very personable, like our other cruises. The shows were the same as before COVID but they still did a ...