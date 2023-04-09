I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney.
So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15)
We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...
I have sailed on this ship before. What I remember the first time was excellent. You asked a crew member for something and they got it for you.
I have been on many cruises with other cruise lines. They all have there good and bad.
This trip I asked for items that they had and when i asked for it I was told they didnt service it up here. After nicely talking to a stripped officer they took ...
This was the best experience of my life!!!! I can not wait to go again. I want to bring my kids on a cruise and possibly a anniversary cruise with my boyfriend. The food, the movies, the pools, serenity, the casino....awesome! But the crew was the best. I actually want to become a travel agent now. If I could live on carnival glory I would. Shout out to Alexander Best bartender ever always ...
My husband and I sailed from New Orleans to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel for 7 days from 7/30-8/06. From the time we went through customs to board the ship until the time we exited through customs off the ship, the passengers were treated like nothing more than cattle moving through stockyards. VERY FEW experiences on the ship were personalized and the staff acted MISERABLE the whole time!! ...
I have traveled Carnival before but this cruise had a few disappintments. The spa ia located beneath a childrens play area which is definatley not relaxing. All through my massage, there was thumping and crazhing that was loud enough to rattle and shake the ceiling and walls. The spa area or the play area need to be relocated. Also the violen music, although relaxing at times, was played at all ...
We did our first family cruise with our 12 year old son and 6 year old daughter. My husband and I cruised alone in 2022, so we wanted our kids to have a fun cruise experience to the Caribbean. We departed out of NOLA, where we did some non-NCL tours prior to and after the cruise. NOLA isn't kid-friendly, but we did enjoy our time there. I heard a lot of complaints about the NOLA terminal, but we ...
I sailed the 7-night April 9-16, 2023 cruise aboard the NCL Breakaway. The cruise departed from and returned to New Orleans.
POSITIVES:
*Great food in 3 main restaurants. NCL really stands out in this area. I can say this is a company-wide trait and one that influences me to keep sailing NCL.
*Water slides were great when working.
*Harvest Caye is excellent.
*The crew is ...