Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney. So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15) We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...