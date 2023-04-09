  • Newsletter
New Orleans to Belize Cruise Reviews

3.5
Average
1,271 reviews

1-10 of 1,271 New Orleans to Belize Cruise Reviews

Don’t waste your money!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

jjas
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Beautiful, potentially fun ship that is overcrowded and seems understaffed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

RobC1116
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Old Ship, bad food, no good entertainment

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Glory

Bretwallen20
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Not the best Cruise - Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

meiselt01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Norwegian cruise. We have taken 10 Carnival cruises, 1 Princess, 1 MSC and 1 Disney. So, I am familiar with cruises. It was me, my husband and our two teens (12 and 15) We were expecting this to be nice, so maybe that is why I was so disappointed. And, it wasn't just one of the items I am pointing out- it was just a combination of everything that really disappointed me ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

POOR LEADERSHIP

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Glory

mrazy1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have sailed on this ship before. What I remember the first time was excellent. You asked a crew member for something and they got it for you. I have been on many cruises with other cruise lines. They all have there good and bad. This trip I asked for items that they had and when i asked for it I was told they didnt service it up here. After nicely talking to a stripped officer they took ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great first cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Glory

Simplequeen8415
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was the best experience of my life!!!! I can not wait to go again. I want to bring my kids on a cruise and possibly a anniversary cruise with my boyfriend. The food, the movies, the pools, serenity, the casino....awesome! But the crew was the best. I actually want to become a travel agent now. If I could live on carnival glory I would. Shout out to Alexander Best bartender ever always ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Passengers Were Treated Like Cattle

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Glory

Topherman96
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

My husband and I sailed from New Orleans to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel for 7 days from 7/30-8/06. From the time we went through customs to board the ship until the time we exited through customs off the ship, the passengers were treated like nothing more than cattle moving through stockyards. VERY FEW experiences on the ship were personalized and the staff acted MISERABLE the whole time!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cruise services

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Glory

KayceeM1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I have traveled Carnival before but this cruise had a few disappintments. The spa ia located beneath a childrens play area which is definatley not relaxing. All through my massage, there was thumping and crazhing that was loud enough to rattle and shake the ceiling and walls. The spa area or the play area need to be relocated. Also the violen music, although relaxing at times, was played at all ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Family Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

sherrihall128
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We did our first family cruise with our 12 year old son and 6 year old daughter. My husband and I cruised alone in 2022, so we wanted our kids to have a fun cruise experience to the Caribbean. We departed out of NOLA, where we did some non-NCL tours prior to and after the cruise. NOLA isn't kid-friendly, but we did enjoy our time there. I heard a lot of complaints about the NOLA terminal, but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Great cruise with great food in the main and specialty restaurants.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

RWilbourn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I sailed the 7-night April 9-16, 2023 cruise aboard the NCL Breakaway. The cruise departed from and returned to New Orleans. POSITIVES: *Great food in 3 main restaurants. NCL really stands out in this area. I can say this is a company-wide trait and one that influences me to keep sailing NCL. *Water slides were great when working. *Harvest Caye is excellent. *The crew is ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

