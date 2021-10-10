This was my first and last experience with Carnival. The first thing I noticed boarding the ship was how the staff did not interact well with the cruisers. The staff was kind and polite, but did not initiate any type of quality customer service. The ship is older and shows all the signs of wear and tear that are expected with an older ship. However, dirty is different than wear and tear. The ...
I would say I am basically a rookie cruiser although my 3rd cruise.
I have gone 1st class (Oceania) which was great but being my first trip I’m sure my planning could have been better. Went too big Greece, Italy etc. Next was Norwegian. Had a great time but it was hard to navigate the ship I got lost a lot…
This trip was on the Glory OMG! By the end of the first day I knew my way ...
My wife and I were dumbfounded while on our cruise to the Bahamas. Let me get the excursions out of the way. Freeport (otherwise known as the “Gas Station”), was disappointing. View from the ship once docked has a lot to be desired. The beach excursion was good. As others have posted, it is crowded but that didn’t bother us. Nassau was awesome! We took the Blue Lagoon excursion. You will ...
We chose this cruise mainly due to the ship size and the location of the port. The amenities on this ship so far have been my favorite. I love the way the pool decks are laid out, and if you want quite pool time it is easy to find. We all know the party is mid ship, so that is always easiest to locate :)
The food was good, but seems to have gone down hill for carnival in the past few years. I ...
Left New Orleans,with expectations of seeing Key West, Freeport Bahamas and Nassau Bahamas. BIT , hurricane Ian out a big monkey wrench in that and we instead went to Mohigany Bay Honduras, Belize City,and Cozomel Mexico. Ended up being a very great decision,and a very safe one. Our stateroom was very spacious, and I love the balcony. The room was always hot ,( never felt comfortable till the last ...
3 in a row on this particular boat in the last 6 months. I won't get into all of the specifics, but I am a platinum member a few weeks short of being diamond. I also cruise royal caribbean and norwegian.
Here are a few things that happened. A few........I could write a lot more.
1st one - room flooded. Carnival left me in a room where floor was completely wet for two days. The room smelled ...
My Stateroom attendant Tony and Dining room Gusti Waiter was the best, I looked forward to seeing them everyday. They made my experience great. Although the food was not the best, i quickly learned to order over easy, hard fried or boiled eggs to get good ones. The scrambled eggs are horrible. on Lido, the pizza is horrible. Missing so many items I'm use to. The drinks were very watered down. ...
Sailed for a week on Carnival Glory. New Orleans, Bahamas, and back. 6 cruises under my belt.
First off, the port. Confusion. Julia or the other dock? Stayed at Hilton by the river. Concierge said no problem, walk. Turns out it wad docked at Eratos St. Which is 1 block further south. You drag luggage thru a shopping mall. Julia St cruise port is only for Norwegian I think. oK. Get to Eratos ...
We've done the Dream, Glory and Valor before out of New Orleans. This is our first cruise since COVID. The Faster to Fun was rescinded for the COVID cruise so we had to wait until they let us on the ship and wait until 1:30 to go to the room. The ship was half full or less.
The crew were very personable, like our other cruises. The shows were the same as before COVID but they still did a ...
This cruise far exceeded my expectations and any other cruise I have ever sailed on. We departed from the Port of New Orleans on the Inaugural sailing on February 7, 2020. Our party was 3 adults- 2 adults and our 21 yr. old daughter. This was our first Disney cruise, though I have been to Disney World 64 times, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
We had a deluxe family verandah. The cabin was ...