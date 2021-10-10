Review for Ocean Explorer to U.S.A.

Vantage used to be a good company. We are President members. This cruise was supposed to go up the East Coast of the US. WE LEFT THE CRUISE A WEEK BEOFRE IT ENDED! We could not take it any more and we have been on over 75 cruises all over the world. Some the problems: 1. Airline would not validate our tickets when we checked in. Called Vantage and they said they would call back. NEVER ...