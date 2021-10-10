  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Nassau to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.5
Poor
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Nassau to the USA Cruise Reviews

The worst Cruise ever!

Review for Ocean Explorer to U.S.A.

User Avatar
riverblond
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Vantage used to be a good company. We are President members. This cruise was supposed to go up the East Coast of the US. WE LEFT THE CRUISE A WEEK BEOFRE IT ENDED! We could not take it any more and we have been on over 75 cruises all over the world. Some the problems: 1. Airline would not validate our tickets when we checked in. Called Vantage and they said they would call back. NEVER ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

A great crew and ship

Review for Ocean Explorer to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jgrjgrjohn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to get back to cruising but wanted to stay close to the US. Our cruise started out in Nassau, Bahama and cruised up the eastern seaboard with 10 stops. Starting in Nassau required a health/travel visa ($40) which required considerable info as well as a covid test within 5 days of the cruise. The airlines required an approved visa or you could not get on the plane to the Bahamas to start ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Nassau to the USA
Nassau to the USA Ocean Explorer Cruise Reviews
Nassau to the USA Ocean Explorer Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map