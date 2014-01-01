Just got off an MSC cruise today out of Port Canaveral and I have to say this is the most wonderful experience I've had on a cruise. The ship is beautiful and very chic. I also loved that MSC was digital(you could get a paper menu or brochure if you wanted). The food was excellent! I would suggest going to Venchi which is this chocolate store they have onboard at Liberty Plaza, deck 6. Try out the ...
We chose this cruise for a few reasons. The first and most important that really hooked us was 2 major things, A voyager class ship that has been amped and has tons to do and 2 days at Coco Cay. That was huge.
The ship sailed with 1100 passengers roughly. This was one of the best cruises we have been on primarily for that reason. NO LINES! It felt like the ship was ours. I never did Flowrider ...
First I want to say we are grateful to be in the US were we still have some freedom. And we appreciate our contry and all she has to offer. The next information does not in any way share how grateful we are to be alive and well. It’s just our experience based soon to areas. One the COVID life and all that goes with it. Whether your a conformist or no. Two the standard that RCI promotes. ...
We caught the cruise bug after a 32 year hiatus (it's called putting kids thru school!) and after 2 wonderful cruises on the Vista 2018 and Symphony 2019 we couldnt wait to get back. The AOS out of Nassau allowed us the first cruise back. We were the 6th time out, and the staff told us that several things that weren't allowed were starting to be added back, such as the dance party on pool deck in ...
We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
This was Royal Caribbean’s grand return to cruising on the first voyage of the Adventure of the Seas from Nassau, Bahamas. After a 15-month pandemic pause, this was the first North American voyage for Royal Caribbean. It’s time to cruise the Bahamas and the Caribbean again! This cruise includes two perfect days at CocoCay, a stop in Cozumel, and a stop in Freeport.
Sat Nassau Depart 9:00 ...
The ship is absolutely beautiful. The Christmas decor was a nice touch. The food was delicious and the selection was outstanding day and night. The activities and excursions were exciting and fun. The staff was friendly and helpful. Everything was wonderful from start to finish. There was something available for everyone no matter the age. Went to the Bahamas and rode ATV's in the jungle of ...
The Escape
From the Captain to the CD Tyler Gray to the entire crew and staff, thus far being on the Escape has been our best experience and we have cruised a lot! The Escape had the best of both worlds with free styling yet the opportunity to go out to luxury dinners to the finest in entertainment.
The Ship was set up nicely, very beautiful and elegant yet had that nice party flavor when ...
We just got back from a 7 day Western Carribean cruise on the Oasis of the seas. We sailed out of Ft Lauderdale for three ports - Nassau , St Martin, St Thomas . We absolulty love this boat !!!!! From the first day on board we were captivated but not only the size of the boat but the sheer magnificence of it!
16 floors with over 6000 passengers it was a thing of beauty ! It took us close to the ...