Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

Just got off an MSC cruise today out of Port Canaveral and I have to say this is the most wonderful experience I've had on a cruise. The ship is beautiful and very chic. I also loved that MSC was digital(you could get a paper menu or brochure if you wanted). The food was excellent! I would suggest going to Venchi which is this chocolate store they have onboard at Liberty Plaza, deck 6. Try out the ...