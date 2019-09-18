Me and my husband have been on American cruise lines before (Carnival and Royal Carribean) and even thiugh we had our doubts about the MSC we decided to give it a try. Well the try was DISSAPOINTING! I will not ever take an MSC cruise again and giving the choice on the market would suggest the same for others. All the problems and poor service will mostly be noticed by big families and/ or ...
We wanted to visit Dubai. The ship. The crew. The food. The entertainment all very good. It he itinerary had Beeb changed about a week before departure and we were not notified.we would finish in Oman. Then on our penultimate day travel by free bus to Dubai.
But due to medical emergencies the ship diverted , delaying our arrival in Oman by 24 hours. So we didn't get to see Dubai.
Our ...
this was good value for money! The cabin was excellent - the shower one of the best The staff were hardworking but far too few in number. This caused disjointed service in the dining room and bars. There was a lot of queuing for the buffets. Portions were relatively small - "oatcakes" with smoked …. was one oatcake. The surf and turf restaurant which was an extra charge was excellent. We opted for ...
First time cruisers and we had a fantastic time. The staff were amazing so polite and very friendly . We ate in the Market place all the time as I had been in hospital 2weeks before and in there I could just eat what I wanted. There was plenty of choice as I am a fussy eater I couldn't complain at all . The entertainment was excellent from the shows in the Broadway lounge (there was only one that ...
I am the type of person who rarely complains ... but....... We've been on the Dream and Celebration, and mostly not a great deal to complain about, except the food could be a little hotter. The Explorer 2 however is another thing altogether. The food in the Marketplace on floor 11, even when put out fresh in front of you, is luke warm at best. By the time you are at your table it's getting ...
We flew from Manchester to Naples and were expecting the worst after reading the reviews however, thinking back I personally think the reviews were harsh. The walk is about 5 minutes away and if you have any issues, staff were on hand to assist.
We embarked smoothly and were able to go to our cabins immediately so could freshen up before exploring. We knew the ship was an older ship but it’s ...
We chose this cruise because it's the newest ship of the Marella fleet. It is not a brand new ship.
Now to dispel some of the complaints posted on this site about Naples airport. Naples is a very small airport. If several flights land at the same time then expect delays getting your luggage. We flew in from Birmingham and we only had to wait 20 minutes. Someone from Marella was on hand to help ...
Our 50th anniversary. Arrival was a walk from airport in Naples but staff all the way to bus, and happy to help. We had a junior suite and it was roomy, clean and very comfortable. We had ordered the celebration package and at £99 found it excellent value for money. Wherever we were on the ship the staff could not have been more friendly and helpful. The captain (Richard) and his staff were seen ...
As soon as we stepped on the ship we really liked it. Everywhere is light, bright and airy.
Our cabin was 1130 right at the back and was very quiet. The cabin had more storage than we have ever had before and the bathroom was clean and bright with a good shower, always plenty of hot water. The bed was very firm which were great for us and the balcony was a good size.
We mostly ate in ...
This is the first time we have been with TUI as before we have tried Royal Carribean once and Norwegian Cruise lines 3 times. TUI is up there with the rest and the holiday was enjoyable. The entertainment team were very professional. The food was good except in the Italian (perhaps we ordered the wrong dish) . The Italian was part of the main restaurant Lattitude 53 and not in a separate venue. ...