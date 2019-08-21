Ido not book with this cruise line!!! I repeat do not book with them they need to go out of business!!! They are rude on the phone especially, cancel excursions without notice, scam excursions, terrible food. Drink packages are a joke & a scam! Top up machines don't work & unorganized!!! Do not book with them. stay away. Do not book!!! They look good to bring you in for the worst ...
We wanted to visit Dubai. The ship. The crew. The food. The entertainment all very good. It he itinerary had Beeb changed about a week before departure and we were not notified.we would finish in Oman. Then on our penultimate day travel by free bus to Dubai.
But due to medical emergencies the ship diverted , delaying our arrival in Oman by 24 hours. So we didn't get to see Dubai.
Our ...
First time cruisers and we had a fantastic time. The staff were amazing so polite and very friendly . We ate in the Market place all the time as I had been in hospital 2weeks before and in there I could just eat what I wanted. There was plenty of choice as I am a fussy eater I couldn't complain at all . The entertainment was excellent from the shows in the Broadway lounge (there was only one that ...
this was good value for money! The cabin was excellent - the shower one of the best The staff were hardworking but far too few in number. This caused disjointed service in the dining room and bars. There was a lot of queuing for the buffets. Portions were relatively small - "oatcakes" with smoked …. was one oatcake. The surf and turf restaurant which was an extra charge was excellent. We opted for ...
We flew from Manchester to Naples and were expecting the worst after reading the reviews however, thinking back I personally think the reviews were harsh. The walk is about 5 minutes away and if you have any issues, staff were on hand to assist.
We embarked smoothly and were able to go to our cabins immediately so could freshen up before exploring. We knew the ship was an older ship but it’s ...
We chose this cruise because it's the newest ship of the Marella fleet. It is not a brand new ship.
Now to dispel some of the complaints posted on this site about Naples airport. Naples is a very small airport. If several flights land at the same time then expect delays getting your luggage. We flew in from Birmingham and we only had to wait 20 minutes. Someone from Marella was on hand to help ...
As soon as we stepped on the ship we really liked it. Everywhere is light, bright and airy.
Our cabin was 1130 right at the back and was very quiet. The cabin had more storage than we have ever had before and the bathroom was clean and bright with a good shower, always plenty of hot water. The bed was very firm which were great for us and the balcony was a good size.
We mostly ate in ...
I've cruised once before on the discovery 2 and enjoyed so had high hopes for this "new" ship and could directly compare. On the Explorer 2 there was the same great entertainment, more choice in sunbathing areas (loved the Veranda), bars (loved Flutes) and restaurants (loved Nonnas! + the terrace was a nice extra) and although the food in Latitude was good but it definitely wasn't nearly as good ...
First the good points.
1. Terrific stage shows
2. Friendly crew (apart from Zak the barman who thought he was a comedian but, was just annoying).
3. Damjano on reception is an absolute star.
4. Lovely destinations.
Now the bad points.
1. Awful smell of sewege in cabin (1014), which could not be resolved, even with a deep clean of the drains. After a week, we were given another ...
Went on 4th cruise... chose Marella Explorer 2 for itinerary and port of Naples .... cruise and stay to encompass Sorrento and Amalfi Coast.. Travelled with friends to celebrate 30th wedding anniversaries.
My opinion ( shared by husband and friends).
Fabulous week had by all. Ship and cabins very comfortable and spotlessly clean. Service and staff all amazing . Bend over backwards to ensure ...