Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Middle East

After botched (complimentary) transfer (we were in an owner's suite) and dreadful embarkation experience (computers down again (that's three times in the last three cruises)) we boarded after an hour's wait. Yes, the kid's took our luggage and walked us to the elevator to the dining room - not to the restaurant and no-- not to your room - the old, well loved boarding tradition is long, long gone. ...