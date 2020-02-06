  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
MSC Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
630 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 630 MSC Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot. Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Joachimdc avatar

Joachimdc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Great boring ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Niniel avatar

Niniel

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again. It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface. Food: ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

No complaints

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

DFH_VT avatar

DFH_VT

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

First Mediterranean cruise, I've been on 10 total cruises. Service was great staff was friendly, restaurant staff was friendly and entertaining and was really involved in keeping our young children smiling. Food was ...ok... nothing special, still was better than you'd get at the drive thru. This was right at the beginning of COVID-19 in Italy, MSC was quick to respond on board and a clean ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

The worst customer service I have ever experienced in cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

myatphyotun avatar

myatphyotun

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

There are many staffs working with attitude. Very lack of passion. They seems like they are doing a job that they hate. Very horrible customer service especially in buffet area. Staffs are not even smiling and serve you without saying a word or response. There are many staffs covering buffet area. Bar service staffs focus on selling drinks than doing other jobs. For e.g. they can't even get you ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Scam! Don’t ever use this company!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Angriest man on cruise avatar

Angriest man on cruise

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

- Buffet food is better than Dining food even though it’s basically the same EXACT food, except for the ethnic station. Their steaks/prime beef/filet whatever dish that has beef is cafeteria school quality AT BEST - Food overall is mediocre, the ship basically forces you to go and spend money at the “specialty” restaurants otherwise you starve. - Even free room service food is basically ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Stunning Ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Norahkiora avatar

Norahkiora

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I went on this cruise with my daughter and her two little boys, aged 4 and 6. We chose it because it matched the boy’s half term dates. The ship looked enormous, I really doubted it would be ‘for me’. With the corona virus our passports were examined, page by page, to ensure we hadn’t visited a China or Asia and our temperatures taken. We also had to answer health questions. The boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Super Family (2 Balcony Staterooms)

Poor guest communication, no one knew the answer

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

roubok avatar

roubok

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Like many people have mentioned about MSC ships - BEAUTIFUL SHIP, POOR EXPERIENCE. Let's start with the Pro: - very clean - excellent gym equipment - great stage/entertainment, top notch. - great design now the Cons: - no one knows the true answer to your questions. Wondering how your meal package works? Well you'll learn it through trial and error, just make sure you ask ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

MSC, MS... NO! MS...Never Again!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

PurposeHJ avatar

PurposeHJ

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

The ship was absolutely beautiful. The elevator system was exceptionally efficient. For us this cruise was not a good value. We feel we overpaid for what we experienced. The Buffett was always nightmarishly overcrowded. The food quality was excellent though. The Loggia restaurant was very good. Our waiter and his assistant were very professional and caring. The cruise did not show enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

