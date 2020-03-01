Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

This cruise was on sale which was the main reason I booked. I've been on MSC before had had a good idea of what to expect. The ship is the oldest and the smallest in their fleet, so it does not have all the newest features. The ship was not originally built to handle the amount of passengers that it currently carries. Sometimes in the common areas it was a bit crowded, and that was with the ...