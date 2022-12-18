Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

As you probably see from the other reviews, this cruise was a mess. We went on one of its first voyages on 12/18/22, and it is our last MSC cruise. We’ve been on both the MSC Divina and Armonia before and had nothing but good things to say about those. However this cruise is nothing like those. Our cabin was a Junior Suite on deck 9 which let me tell you, is nothing like a Junior Suite on any ...