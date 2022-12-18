MSC USVI Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
762 reviews

1-10 of 762 MSC USVI Cruise Reviews

Great Experience Superb value!!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

User Avatar
AladinNJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

All I can say is that those reviews posted complaining about the food were posted by spoked brats or worse. Having cruised 2 other lines, one in 2023 (Royal Caribbean-Europe) and Princess 2012 (Europe), this food was superb by any measure- quality and freshness excellent, superb presentation, and quantity no problem. Our waiter continually tempted our palates by offering us additional appetizers ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Had a good time

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
Freddyguy
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The staff were attentive. The ship was beautiful and clean. Our stateroom was too! The food was good. Remember, they need to cook for thousands of people and crew every day. Did the hibachi experience and it was a blast and yummy. Our included dinning experience was good. The food came fast and hot. The buffet area does get very busy though. So, we found that if you plan to eat there go about 1.5 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Horrible Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
Alinadr
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

As you probably see from the other reviews, this cruise was a mess. We went on one of its first voyages on 12/18/22, and it is our last MSC cruise. We’ve been on both the MSC Divina and Armonia before and had nothing but good things to say about those. However this cruise is nothing like those. Our cabin was a Junior Suite on deck 9 which let me tell you, is nothing like a Junior Suite on any ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Aurea

The good, the bad and the really ugly

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
AerynSun_JohnCrighton
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was my 22nd cruise and 2nd with MSC. We choose this for the price and Iternity. We had a Deluxe balcony on deck 12. Embarkation: We had an 11:30 time to check in. We got there and checked in and then waited and waited. They finally started calling #s but no one could hear. It took about 20 min before they got someone who could be heard to come and call #s. We finally boarded about 1. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Expected more from MSC

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
menahelet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am a long time MSC Cruiser - always with the Divina - which I LOVE! So when the opportunity to sail on the new Seascape and be part of it's 2nd sailing I jumped on the opportunity. Unfortunately, MSC fell short of my expectation: 1. There is a telephone in the cabin = good. The icons to the right of the handle are unreadable and b/c the telephone is mounted on the wall, it could not be ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Traveled with disabled person

Worst Cruise Ever

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
Mostamed
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We sailed on MSC Seascape 18-26 Dec 2022 from Miami to Caribbean. I booked the luxury balcony cabin which we found average and very tight. We couldn't store our bags and were hardly walk around the cabin. The buffet was always crowded with long lines and repeated food. Bad food quality and food shortage during the breakfast happened everyday. Many food booths in the buffet closed before the eating ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with children

BEWARE: CABIN 9172 WATER POURING OUT OF CEILING!!!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
rlwmusic
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a 8 day cruise to the caribbean directly through their website and they wouldn't even honor their own advertisement of kids under 17 sail free. so we ended up paying full price for our 13yr old daughter. Then when my suitcase arrived to the room, one of the wheels were broken and dangling off the bottom. The food on the buffet was very inconsistent. some days were ok. and other ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Traveled with children

Amazing Staff and Gorgeous ship that is still finding its sea legs

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
gcf81
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

As a Msc Gold Member, this was our 6th and 7th back to back cruise for Christmas and New Year. We've cruised on Divina, Armonia and Meraviglia 3 times. There were some hits and misses with this new ship. I still remain a fan of Meraviglia's design with the dome and layout. This ship felt like there were lots of tucked away areas and spots that I never saw unless I stumbled up on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with children

Total Chaos

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

User Avatar
Dianapm
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our stateroom was good and cleaned twice a day. Embarkation and disembarkation was chaotic and didn’t maintain scheduled times; some people were also complaining about missing their flight because disembarkation didn’t start until 7:45am when stated on the itinerary 7am. The workers worked very hard and were always very polite, but some gave incorrect information. The problem with the ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Traveled with children

Very European, international passengers from all over the world.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seashore

User Avatar
broncofankaren
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I booked this trip four days before sailing after a 15 year hiatus from traveling. I chose this booking due to the waiving of the single supplement (again, very last minute trip). The ports didn't really matter to me, just wanted to get away and enjoy some pre-winter sunshine. The reviews are all over it seems, either people love this line or don't like it at all. It's very different from my ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

