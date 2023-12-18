  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC USA Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: breezweezy
Photo Credit: breezweezy
Photo Credit: breezweezy
Photo Credit: breezweezy
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
3,096 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,096 MSC USA Cruise Reviews

Disorganized

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

Wishyouwerenorth
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Everything is disorganized... waiting to board the boat... entering a dining room to eat... excursions forget it. They take all day and then you have no time to visit the place you arrived in... relaxing is a complete joke... stressful to the point you just want to stay in your room. Getting off the boat just make sure you give yourself ample time. I will not be going on this cruise again. Give ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Amazing Christmas Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

Christmasmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

From the moment we arrived ar the port in NY we were treated with exceptional care. Convenient parking on-site and well organized baggage handlers to take luggage right from our car. We walked into a special entrance and were greeted by a welcoming staff and offered champagne, juice and snacks where we were provided with our wristbands and room keys. We were quickly escorted to our room. We met ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Traveled with children

The Worst Cruise Experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

michelle.zhang.90
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We recently concluded our 7-day Christmas cruise aboard the MSC Meraviglia. Despite having sailed with MSC multiple times (five times with Divina, two times with Seaside, and two times with Meraviglia, with four of those being during Christmas), we experienced significant disappointment on this occasion. I highly recommend those who have booked a Meraviglia cruise departing from Brooklyn to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Stay away

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

Confedbbb@gmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have never written a review on any of my experiences ever. I feel as though there are so many mixed reviews here that it’s hard to determine how you gage this ship, hopefully I can help. My wife and I have travelled quite a few times on various ships and might be unfair to make comparisons because everyone’s expectations are different. This is by far the worst experience we have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Save your money...never again

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

breezweezy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The main reason my family and I chose this cruise was the price and it's close departure port. I have been on over 15 cruises on multiple cruise lines. This was first and last time sailing with MSC. Let me begin by saying the money we saved in cruise fare was quickly offset by hidden costs and aggrevation. MSC is a no-frills cruise company. They charge you for everything and anything and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Unpleasant, Unorganized & Dirty. Never Again.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

sincerely-wanderlust
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Before I explain the best/worst parts of this cruise - I'd like to mentioned I've been embarking on cruises since I was 8 (I've been on 14 cruises so far & i'm now 34). What I enjoyed: Entertainment was great. Lots of options for live music of all music genres throughout the day. They had free & paid shows nightly that were 4/5 entertaining/impressive. Specialty Restaurants: I suggest ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

SLL1980
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We are avid cruisers and decided to try the MSC seashore as we have never sailed MSC before. The difficulties started with the website and the app not working properly before the trip. The embarkation process in Port Canaveral was disastrous. Such a chaotic mess. Once on the ship our room was not made up in the 3 bed configuration that I had requested. Called the front desk, went to dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

A total disaster!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

AliceCruiseReviews
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our trip with MSC was not a great experience, unlike many other reviews I’ve seen. Bad: -The trip to the port. We came to Orlando and stayed at Disney resorts for a few days first, so the drive to Port Canaveral was quite long. There was only one lane for drop-off, so we waited about half an hour to get dropped off. The line was much longer and time consuming than expected, and reached all ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

A Holiday cruise on the MSC Magnifica

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

sailkrafts
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina). Pre-Cruise We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

MSC Magnifica 1st cruise

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Magnifica

Huneydew
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

1st cruise!!!! Everything was fantastic from staff to food. The dining area had such a variety of food. The chef restaurant food Wes cooked to perfection!!! My daughter and family did travel with there two sons, ages 3 and 10. The first10 year old, had so much fun meeting other kids he didn’t want to have dinner with the family he wanted to stay with the Kids Club!!Most memorable staff member was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
USA Cruise Reviews for MSC Ships
MSC Armonia USA Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.