MSC Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
230 reviews

1-10 of 230 MSC Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable family experience

Review for MSC Orchestra to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FrancoisB
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Wedding celebration. Overall we had a very enjoyable trip. The embarkation was tedious due to Covid. The breakfast and lunch were fairly good. The overall impression was that the food was not of such good quality. The coffee and juice were extremely poor quality. Obviously trying to force you into buying coffee from the different bars which were good quality. The service at dinner was lacking. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

MSC should be prosecuted for 'MIS-SELLING.'

Review for MSC Preziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
hi ho happy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Horrendous Cruise

Review for MSC Seaview to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Hibernian7
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Initially cruise seemed to be a very good deal, 21nights from Barcelona but as soon as we landed at Barcelona the chaos commenced, MSC staff greeted us but there were no buses to transport us to the port, waited over a hour with no explanation offered. On arrival on MSC SEAVIEW we somehow managed to get our cruise pass without taking a mandatory covid test, once we pointed this out we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cruise nightmare

Review for MSC Fantasia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
dfwzetec
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was not my first cruise with MSC,in fact it was about my 7th or 8th mostly transatlantic from Santos, Brazil to Europe apart from one to the Caribbean. Prior to this I had done a mini cruises with Fred Olsen. To be honest,after my first cruise with MSC in 2013 I was quite impressed and wanted to go again,which I did more or less ever year following. In 2014 cruising again from Brazil to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Poor service so sad to see the services on board dropped so much

Review for MSC Sinfonia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Hvpkhyu
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Poor customer service information we were due to start sailing from Venice on 23rd of November 2019, instead we were put on a coach travelled 2.5 hours to Trieste without prior notices Buffet restaurant not enough capabilities so often have to queue for sitting at breakfast and at lunch. Choice of food poor and not nicely cooked. The buffet restaurant is cramped and if wanted omelette one needs ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

17 day Translantic cruise

Review for MSC Preziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Heycroft
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Boarded MSC Prezoscia in Barcelona had lunch explored ship then went to our Aurea experience room on deck 12 beautiful large balcony room plenty of space, spacious balcony such a comfy bed. Our steward Ryan was amazing so thoughtful and great at his job. We ate at The Golden Lobster restaurant our waiters Pula and Freedom looked after us so well they were amazing, we never wanted for a thing, food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Amazing holidays

Review for MSC Preziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BartDT
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

The whole experience was fab! Visited Spain, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, st kitts, Antigua, Guadeloupe, st Maarten. Out of the places I really recommend Maho beach experience, nelsons dockyard, beaches in Guadeloupe! Food was great in the lobster restaurant, room was cleaned/checked twice daily. Wonderful shows every night. I particularly enjoyed watching dancers. Staff were just amazing - ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

My Fiancé got assaulted at knifepoint while on shore and MSC didn't care.

Review for MSC Seaview to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jcnz
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Told 4 crew about the ordeal including reception who told us "Management has been informed". But nobody ever came to see us or even check if we were ok. Sent an email to customer service department highlighting that this was totally appalling, but they didn't see it that way - "I’m sorry to hear that you felt a lack of support from staff on board. Unfortunately, after the local police have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Cruise Europe to South America

Review for MSC Musica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rory610
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I spent two nights in Marseille, France, before the cruise began. Because of weather conditions we were taken by coach to Cannes where we boarded. I was in an inside cabin on deck 11, which was quiet adequate for my needs. The stewards, Donald and Mariavan, were very helpful and caring. I was very satisfied with the food on board, both buffet and dining room. I did not find the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

MSC Divina Transatlantic by a couple of Australians. We warned you!

Review for MSC Divina to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

