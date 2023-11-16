Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

This was my very first Transatlantic cruise. I booked it early because the low price was too great to miss out on. Then I started reading the reviews coming out during summer and was worried I would have a bad experience. It seems the cruiseline was reading them also. Most of the staff on our sailing had only been working on the ship for 2 months or less, which means they fired all the old ...