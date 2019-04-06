Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

Was looking forward to this cruise, but extremely disappointed, being disabled cabin was not suitable had to step up into the shower and when I did manage to get in with the help of my husband for 3 days I had to sit on the toilet to wash myself down until a stool was provided for me!!! Even though my husband had informed the company (Cruise Club) that I was disabled on 3 occasions!! Also the ...