MSC Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
124 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 124 MSC Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Nothing "divine" about MSC Divina

Review for MSC Divina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
COLGATE
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our fourth cruise with MSC and third on Divina. To say it was a disappointment would be a serious understatement. The disappointment started with embarkation. It appeared that the suggested "check-in times" assigned was nothing more than a suggestion. Huge crowds, made more restless by a four piece combo of some type whose only talent seemed to be trying to make more noise than the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Why I won't sail MSC again

Review for MSC Divina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
bostonrobert
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 2nd MSC cruise. We were on Seaside in November 2019 in the Yacht Club and received future cruise credit when MSC canceled 2 ports without telling anyone prior to embarkation. The FCC and a great sale (Balcony for the price of an Inside) along with a great itinerary made this cruise attractive. A couple of months before sailing I was checking if excursions were up (they didn't get ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Great value, nice ship, different islands

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
liltravlr
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

MSC Preziosa review: was on 7 days, just got back. St Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique, St Vincent, Trinidad, & got on & off in Guadeloupe. Re ship: super clean, staff always cleaning, really spotless, made everyone getting on ship & before meals use sanitizer, which was an excellent idea. Layout: was travelling with 9 others & everyone got lost at some point. Only decks 7&14 went from ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Caribbean

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Christine Latham
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Was looking forward to this cruise, but extremely disappointed, being disabled cabin was not suitable had to step up into the shower and when I did manage to get in with the help of my husband for 3 days I had to sit on the toilet to wash myself down until a stool was provided for me!!! Even though my husband had informed the company (Cruise Club) that I was disabled on 3 occasions!! Also the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

MSC Meraviglia ship thinks it's still sailing in Europe

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
cruiseladies99
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is a new ship and it is beautiful and the price was right. Getting on the ship was pretty fast if you don't stop to take a cruise pic. First impression of inside of ship was wow very nice. We went to buffet for lunch it was just ok noting special like Carnival or RCCL lines what I'm use to. Made it to cabin stated where's the 3rd closet and extra storage space. There was a foul smell coming ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Meraviglia - Repositioning Extensive Review

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
CruisinMaterial
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

About the Reviewer: I’m a 37-year-old male who sailed with his mother to celebrate her milestone birthday. This was my second MSC Cruise, my first being on the MSC Seaside in October 2018 (there’s a review for that voyage as well). However, this sailing I was celebrating a milestone of my own as this was my 47th cruise overall and my accomplishment was hitting a full year of my life at sea! Other ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

A mixed bag for MSC Preziosa. Probably wouldn't sail with MSC again.

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
whiterocksurfs
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Dates fitted our holiday window, so we gave it a go. Lead up all went good, emails and info supplied. Boarding was swift and free from issues. Met by friendly staff and went to our cabin. Cabin was small but found it to be cosy and well equipped. We had our first evening meal in the Lobster restaurant. We had different meals and found the food to be far from restaurant fair. Mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disappointed

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Tinkerbell8
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

What we liked : - Beautiful ship - Cabin is fine and was kept very clean, the cabin steward did a great job. - Disembarkation was very smooth, we were allowed to stay on board till around 10 o'clock which is appreciated. What we disliked : - embarkation was bad. We arrived around 13:00 and was not even allowed to get into the departure building and had to wait in the waiting ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Nice ship, comfortable stay

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
rama kant uppal
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had earlier been on three cruises, two of them being to Europe (Mediterranean west and Southampton /Norway).This was our first experience with MSC Preziosa and we had a great time on the ship.I had booked a fantastica balcony cabin for me, my son and a close friend and our package included 36 drinks vouchers for our six day cruise. We had a very smooth Embarkation ,it took us just 20 minutes to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

First time MSC experience, yacht club on Preziosa

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
vtgumby
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took our first MSC cruise, a 21 day TA from Martinique to Hamburg, many port stops in between which I initially thought might be a negative (we love the sea days, hence the TA's) but it was broken up nicely and we saw a few new ports by sheer number. It was like having three different cruises, the Caribbean followed by the TA followed by a European cruise, very nice. We arrived late with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

