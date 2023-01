Review for MSC Musica to South America

I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year! We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as possible! My mom passed away on the 6th February this year and I enjoyed the quiet time on the deck to make peace with the big loss I encountered! Me and my friends enjoyed all ...