Review for MSC Meraviglia to Norwegian Fjords

Very beautiful ship. Clean room public arias. The stuff that I connect with was the best. Our balcony room was great and clean. The food was delicious and there were a lot of choices. Everything was organized great while going to and from the ship . We had so much fun. Not our last cruise for sure... We took a cruise to the Norway fiords and we were excited to see that it was as we ...