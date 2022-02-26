  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Middle East Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
232 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 232 MSC Middle East Cruise Reviews

Nice ship! But very bad hospitality

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Roma-pescara
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Where do I start this was day on the ship. Reception is impersonal. No one to welcome you, no host, nothing at all. You just have to figure it out yourself. I don't feel welcome. Then our suitcases where lost. Nobody doing anything. Called and they say my apologies and they do nothing. After walking around for a long time, we found ourselves a suitcase in another room. The second suitcase with ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Great experience on the MSC Virtuosa

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Dublin6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The check in and boarding process was smooth and our deck 8 cabin with a balcony was more than adequate for 2 people. The food was way better than we expected and we enjoyed eating at our assigned restaurant each evening. The serving sizes were just right and the quality and variety more than satisfactory. The Market Place buffet was great for breakfast/lunch/ late night snacks. We did not try any ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Check review before you waste your money

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
karolinaferenc
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It is a new cruise ship build cheap way. 3 tiny Swiming pools so it is so crowded you do t want to use it. We went from jaddah and there was 1/3 passenger capacity but it was really crowded around pools, buffets, bars. Staff is lovely but completely or trained so bartenders don’t know drinks, waiters have no clue what they do. In typical Italian way nobody knows anything. Which deck we disembark? ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

A very disappointing experience, especially for a new ship

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Gordon79
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

What a stupendous ship - such an exciting design, with friendly and attentive staff. The facilities were excellent (especially for kids) and were kept very clean. The pools were good especially the indoor pool. How I wanted to like this ship! BUT, BUT, BUT: What a disappointment! It was not MSC's fault that only about 600 people chose to go on this cruise (out of a possible 5000+), ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Cruise is very much front end loaded.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
The happy travel guy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arrived port check-in 08.35 (our allocated check-in time 09.00). Well organised, but all rather laborious (Covid vaccination certs, PCR test certs, Passports, Photo ID, make copies of various certs). Once on board some of the staff seemed a little uncertain. Had to join a very slow moving queue for Reception as my photo ID had failed to transfer to my boarding card. Arrived at our Aurea balcony ...
Sail Date: March 2022

A shout-out to all of the professional, friendly crew

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
ELHainesAuthor
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I was a solo traveler during my cruise, and as such, I had ample opportunity to interact with the staff and crew. I would like to personally commend the following members, all of whom demonstrated the highest standard of service: My waiters, Dodik and Wirawan, for their attentive service and for constantly remembering every single one of my culinary preferences and habits. They made my dining ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Disappointed!!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Shineyp
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is beautiful but is completely let down by disinterested staff, bland food and poor organisation and entertainment. I would strongly advise against buying premium drinks package as they do not deliver, constantly fobbing us off with drinks from the cheaper package, constantly being bombarded by staff promoting extras even during meals. There were some great staff but they were outweighed ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Never again !

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Dunston1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My partner had enjoyed many cruises before and this promised to be our first dream holiday together. Rather than a dream it was a nightmare from beginning to end and based on this cruise experience I will never cruise again ! From the time before we even travelled the communication between staff at MSC and us their customers was extremely poor Many phone calls and long waits for someone ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Public Areas are Limited

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
kenski2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this via an advert in the Saturday Mail magazine last year, which included a 3 night stay in the RIU hotel on Deira Island. We throughly enjoyed our time at the hotel and given our experience on the cruise ship we wished we had stayed at the hotel. The check in at the cruise terminal was slow and over complicated and our cases took forever to arrive at our cabin. The shower in our ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Disabled traveller

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Rosemarie D
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Do not go on this ship if you are in a wheelchair chair you will be upset. We chose this cruise because of the itinerary visiting the Gulf states and had never been on MSc ship before. We certainly will never go on a MSc ship again or recommend it to anyone. We have been on many other cruise lines before during the past 15 years and have never been treated so badly as a wheel chair ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

