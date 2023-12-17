Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Seashore

I am writing this review on the 2nd day on the MSC Seashore I couldn't wait to get this review out so hopefully it will help someone in the future. First I wanna say everyone in the staff has been nice and no issues there. So this review is not for any retaliation or out of anger. It is just a honest opinion so here goes. The boat is beautiful but the layout is a disaster. Nothing is streamlined ...