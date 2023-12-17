Everything is disorganized... waiting to board the boat... entering a dining room to eat... excursions forget it. They take all day and then you have no time to visit the place you arrived in... relaxing is a complete joke... stressful to the point you just want to stay in your room. Getting off the boat just make sure you give yourself ample time. I will not be going on this cruise again.
Give ...
We are avid cruisers and decided to try the MSC seashore as we have never sailed MSC before. The difficulties started with the website and the app not working properly before the trip. The embarkation process in Port Canaveral was disastrous. Such a chaotic mess. Once on the ship our room was not made up in the 3 bed configuration that I had requested. Called the front desk, went to dinner ...
Our trip with MSC was not a great experience, unlike many other reviews I’ve seen.
Bad:
-The trip to the port. We came to Orlando and stayed at Disney resorts for a few days first, so the drive to Port Canaveral was quite long. There was only one lane for drop-off, so we waited about half an hour to get dropped off. The line was much longer and time consuming than expected, and reached all ...
We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina).
Pre-Cruise
We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
I am writing this review on the 2nd day on the MSC Seashore I couldn't wait to get this review out so hopefully it will help someone in the future. First I wanna say everyone in the staff has been nice and no issues there. So this review is not for any retaliation or out of anger. It is just a honest opinion so here goes. The boat is beautiful but the layout is a disaster. Nothing is streamlined ...
Pros:
The pizza was very good.
The indoor pool was a plus on Deck 16, since the weather was a bit chilly.
The gym was nice! And having a punching bag was a bonus!
Cons:
The satellite parking location for the shuttle was more like a junk yard than a parking lot. We waited for several hours in a poorly lit car port before being picked up by a shuttle. The hours felt like an eternity ...
First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise.
Cabin:
We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise.
SUMMARY: I hope your family ...
I chose this trip because of the dates and the Port. My daughter and I were hoping for a wonderful short cruise on a beautiful ship and only got the beautiful ship. I will complement the ship and the numerous bars and entertainment venues. Outside of the that everything else was terrible. It started with a delay because of a crazy storm that came through which was not their fault. We arrive at ...
Ok. So to be fair, the cruise was delayed due to weather. But I don’t believe this is the first time a ship has ever been delayed arriving into canaveral. So surely there must be a plan yeah? There wasn’t.
However as I know everyone reading this will think delays aren’t relevant (which I agree with), I’ll focus on the cruis experience that is pertinent to all.
Firstly, and positively, ...