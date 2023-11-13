Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

We tried an MSC Cruise from Rome after getting a great deal on a black Friday sale. I am glad we didn't pay a ton for the cruise. It came with included WIFI that worked really well. Also a drink package which was great. The ports were all ones we enjoyed and had looked forward to them. Ship was nice and new but just felt like it was done on the cheap. Seemed like every where you looked ...