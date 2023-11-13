I've worked on cruise ships a few years ago but this was our first experience cruising as passengers.
Good Stuff:
1. Embarkation was straightforward
2. Modern clean ship.
3. Cabin well proportioned and appointed
4. Cabin steward was really nice and always did a great job looking after us.
5. Guest singer in the Carouselle lounge was excellent - I'd look for her again when doing ...
1. Room - got upgraded to balcony room on deck 12. We were very well looked after by the housekeeping staff. These are the real heroes by the way - 14 hour days and away from home for several months in probably a fairly low wage.
2. Stop offs - understaffed especially to re-embark. Long queues and very frustrated under supported staff. If weather had been bad would have been horrendous ...
I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
I will start by saying I do disagree with the comments about the staff from other reviews they were always friendly and smiled.
We were in a balcony room on the 8th deck right above the manhatten club this place is so noisy at night, I know I should have probably checked this before I booked but it was worse than I expected.
Food wise
Buffet- just meh always busy Food was usually ...
I choose this cruise because it was affordable but the food wasn't impressive nor was the service at the Wave Restaurant.
I did enjoy the entertainment which was great!
However when you cruise the highlight is alway the quality of your food. I did book one of the specialty restaurants which was hibachi style that was quite tasty & entertaining as well.
I booked a balcony cabin but it ...
Let me preface this review by saying that I have very conflicted feelings about the World Europa, and this is coming from an avid MSC fan. Just look at the ratings I gave. Take each area individually the ship is excellent, but the sum is not the total of the parts.
This Med cruise was our 5th MSC cruise and 12th overall. We like MSC, but the World Europa left something to be desired. I'll ...
MSC World Europa is a nice new and in particular large ship. Everything is bright and shining. Everything looks good and is working fine. This ship is different from other MSC ships. The ship has no atrium with a glimmering staircase, bar and music. Amusement, restaurants and bars have changed. The idea is to create a new image. This hasn't worked out very well.
Out trip to Genoa, our transfer ...
A) Embarkation: MSC allows passengers to choose a timeframe for embarkation. It was very fast and efficient. We had 11:00 to 12:00, and by 11:40 AM we were already inside our cabin.
B) Cabin: extremely comfortable. Large, modern, spacious. Sofa is quite big for a ship cabin. Wardrobe and storage are limited, which is a little tough for a long trip like ours. Bathroom is modern and efficient. ...
We were on cruise from 16.11-27.11.2023. We had wonderful time and so much fun. The crew on Divina is amazing, they were very helpful and friendly, always smiling and greeting us. Food was also great, so much to choose in bufet Calumet all day and crew there is outstanding, always working and doing their best!! Dinner and crew in Black Crab was also great. Our cabin attendant Annalie was amazing, ...
We tried an MSC Cruise from Rome after getting a great deal on a black Friday sale. I am glad we didn't pay a ton for the cruise. It came with included WIFI that worked really well. Also a drink package which was great. The ports were all ones we enjoyed and had looked forward to them.
Ship was nice and new but just felt like it was done on the cheap. Seemed like every where you looked ...