Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
After cruising multiple times, my crew decided to try MSC since it’s new to our port. We were excited for the new experience and also for the reviews of low numbers of people cruising, thinking that this was going to be amazing for service, wait times etc.
We were wrong- here’s a long list why..
-Most areas closed, coffee bar, beaches, shops, some bar areas
-Limited options, beers, ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
We picked the Cruise just because it was so Reasonable. We are used to going on NCL and we are platinum However recently they have been so EXPENSIVE & last cruise in Dec was not the best. So it was time to try something different. Phone Customer Service since we first booked has got a lot better but we were concerned how the cruise is going to be However we went with an open mind and Had a ...
Just got back from our 3-night sailing. WOW! We had such an amazing time.
Service was outstanding throughout the ship. The vessel was in great condition. We loved our Balcony cabin. It was very roomy and offered great storage. The folding shower doors are genius.
Shows were wonderful. Very fit dancers and great singers. Live music could be found all around the ship. There was something for ...
Boarded the MSC Magnifica in Southampton and queue times were 1 hour + due to only 3 staff at check-in.
Once through check-in had to go through baggage scan then nose swab and sit and wait fro 30 minutes + and collect baording and cabin card.
Asked about registering credit card when i was at the desk and was told it is now done onboard where they take 250 euro and at end of cruise will ...
Saw this cruise advertised for a pretty cheap Nassau and Ocean Cay 4 night trip. All in all with excursions, drink package and room upgrade we were in for about $1400. Right off the bat not the best deal looking back on it. The issues started with joining Voyager Club…to this day and after multiple calls, emails and speaking to the ship my Voyager Club is still not active, they keep sending ...
MSC Cruzeiros
Brasil
Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing.
During ...
We had booked this cruise with 2 of our friends we had met on our previous cruise around the Greek Islands last November. We chose this cruise due to the low price and health care workers discount which was being offered by the cruise line.
We thought the weather may not be great but it will be good to be back on a cruise visiting ports we hadn't been to for a while sailing with friends who ...
Enjoyed this 7 day cruise even though two of the four ports were cancelled after we boarded. Beautiful ship, friendly crew, wonderful shows in the theatre. Food was ok, not great but acceptable in the buffet. Minor complaints:
1. Buffet ran out of orange juice and pepperoni one day 3of a 7 day cruise.
2. Cruise director never seen except for at the theatre
The grand cayman port was ...