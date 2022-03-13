  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
545 reviews

1-10 of 545 MSC First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Not Pleased

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Pcds_146
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food on buffet was good but did not seem like it changes much from day to day. Burgers and Hot Dogs were almost unedible, under heat lamps and dried out. Sodas were like $3.75 each, buffet drink area for water or lemonade you had to be served by a waiter behind a roped off section but you were allowed to serve yourself on the buffet line ? Main Dining room portions were smaller as compared to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Great get away

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Cruiser3261
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just needed to get away from this crazy world. I chose MSC cruis line because they were offering a great price for a four day cruise. Booking was very easy. Arrived at the port to see that it was a very large ship. Entered the ship to find a lot of employees eager to assist you. I have cruised quite a few times, but I have never been on a ship where all the employees go out of there way to make ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Fantastic Girls Cruise

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Alyssagay
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just got back from a four-night girls' cruise on the MSC Meraviglia! We had a fantastic time! Lots of great food and the drinks were flowing. The pizza by the pool was awesome! I wish it had been on the menu (if it was, I didn't see it). They also excel in their excellent bread. All of the food was exceptional. Never had anything I disliked. All of the cruise staff were extremely professional and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Msc..nice ships , lousy food

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
celebrityxxo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Free casino voucher ..upgraded to Auria pkg.. Since booked pre covid kept a lot of perks that have been done away with since restart. Sailed out of port Canaveral Florida. Had one of the best cabins on the ship. was great for viewing the lighthouse show on the private island.. Front of ship starboard side right hand side underneath the bridge. We had a separate bedroom and living room, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Meraviglia -You need to know before you go.........

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
pamelaeterry
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

MSC Meraviglia March 20-27, 2022 We had high hopes for this family cruise for eight people that was rescheduled due to the pandemic. A pre-pandemic cruise on the MSC Davina was lovely and problem free. We also sail three times per year on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian so we can compare with informed minds. While we could find some positives, the negatives far outweighed them ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Terrible Food

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
NOWIS23264
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Buffet food was terrible and the food was only slightly better in the 2 specialty restaurants we tried. Bread served in the dining room was stale on two different visits. The pasta sauce was more like tomato soup. Fish dishes were either cold or over cooked. Room service food: A. Dried hash brown just like the one at the buffet. B. Strange looking and tasting scramble egg also like the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

I used to sing their praises

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
BPmom2two
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Recently sailed on this ship. Had sailed MSC Seascape in December 2019 and it was by FAR my favorite cruise I had ever taken. What made it so great was the activities team- they were determined to make sure everyone had a great time. I suppose part of it was a 7 day vs 4 day cruise- definitely draws a different crowd. Short cruises seem to draw partiers more than the seven day cruise. Here’s a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

I didn’t think it could be this bad.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
Blondestranger13
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We’ve cruised probably 12 times on four other lines with this being our first on MSC. First, the ship is really beautiful and very clean. However, we had no wash clothes or toilet paper, which I sadly found out after I needed it. I called to get some and waited probably an hour. They put us in a handicapped room even though we did not need one. The room seemed larger than other lines, but that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Avoid MSC!!! Awful food and service!

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
VacayGirlDiz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After sailing Disney, Carnival, Royal Car and Princess, we decided to try MSC. We were enticed by the price and the free balcony upgrade. Well, you get what you pay for (and less) because it was terrible. First of all, good luck navigating their website. They also supposedly have a loyalty match program, which worked for my sister in law (same level) but even though I filled out the form twice ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Beautiful ship but service needs some work.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
funmaru
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time with MSC. We had previously sailed with Carnival before the pandemic. Embarkation was easy. My mother in law is disabled so once she got a wheelchair, we were taken right in. Our cabin was too small for four adults although we did enjoy the balcony and I liked the shower. It was also too far from the elevators and the hallways are narrow so it was a long claustrophobic ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

