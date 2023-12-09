Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Fantasia

I will start by saying I do disagree with the comments about the staff from other reviews they were always friendly and smiled. We were in a balcony room on the 8th deck right above the manhatten club this place is so noisy at night, I know I should have probably checked this before I booked but it was worse than I expected. Food wise Buffet- just meh always busy Food was usually ...