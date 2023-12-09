- boring ship. Activities are minimal. And when they do happen they are sub par
- pools shut down at 8. Hot tubs not actually hot.
- staffing seems low. They have the employees but they hangout like they’re are friends chit chatting while not caring for guests.
- the emergency training meetings was a joke. When to the theatre to be told we had to go back to room to watch the video. Many ...
If you read the reviews this ship you would hesitate to book .
But I can honestly tell you that the negatives are either very unlucky or habitual moaners and whingers ( I suspect the latter )
We had a superb Christmas cruise around the Caribbean ….loved the itinerary where you sail from one island to the next through the night and have a full day off the ship exploring .
Seaside is a ...
I've worked on cruise ships a few years ago but this was our first experience cruising as passengers.
Good Stuff:
1. Embarkation was straightforward
2. Modern clean ship.
3. Cabin well proportioned and appointed
4. Cabin steward was really nice and always did a great job looking after us.
5. Guest singer in the Carouselle lounge was excellent - I'd look for her again when doing ...
1. Room - got upgraded to balcony room on deck 12. We were very well looked after by the housekeeping staff. These are the real heroes by the way - 14 hour days and away from home for several months in probably a fairly low wage.
2. Stop offs - understaffed especially to re-embark. Long queues and very frustrated under supported staff. If weather had been bad would have been horrendous ...
I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
I will start by saying I do disagree with the comments about the staff from other reviews they were always friendly and smiled.
We were in a balcony room on the 8th deck right above the manhatten club this place is so noisy at night, I know I should have probably checked this before I booked but it was worse than I expected.
Food wise
Buffet- just meh always busy Food was usually ...
This was our 6th cruise with MSC. 2,700 passengers boarded each week in Martinique. Over 1000 boarded in Guadalupe and the remainder in Barbados. About 75% of the passengers spoke French and the evening entertainment especially in the atrium was specifically for these guests. The food in the buffet was repetitive with a lot less choice than on previous MSC cruises. Outside the deck 8 buffet there ...
I choose this cruise because it was affordable but the food wasn't impressive nor was the service at the Wave Restaurant.
I did enjoy the entertainment which was great!
However when you cruise the highlight is alway the quality of your food. I did book one of the specialty restaurants which was hibachi style that was quite tasty & entertaining as well.
I booked a balcony cabin but it ...