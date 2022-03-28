Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
After cruising multiple times, my crew decided to try MSC since it’s new to our port. We were excited for the new experience and also for the reviews of low numbers of people cruising, thinking that this was going to be amazing for service, wait times etc.
We were wrong- here’s a long list why..
-Most areas closed, coffee bar, beaches, shops, some bar areas
-Limited options, beers, ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
We picked the Cruise just because it was so Reasonable. We are used to going on NCL and we are platinum However recently they have been so EXPENSIVE & last cruise in Dec was not the best. So it was time to try something different. Phone Customer Service since we first booked has got a lot better but we were concerned how the cruise is going to be However we went with an open mind and Had a ...
Just got back from our 3-night sailing. WOW! We had such an amazing time.
Service was outstanding throughout the ship. The vessel was in great condition. We loved our Balcony cabin. It was very roomy and offered great storage. The folding shower doors are genius.
Shows were wonderful. Very fit dancers and great singers. Live music could be found all around the ship. There was something for ...
Boarded the MSC Magnifica in Southampton and queue times were 1 hour + due to only 3 staff at check-in.
Once through check-in had to go through baggage scan then nose swab and sit and wait fro 30 minutes + and collect baording and cabin card.
Asked about registering credit card when i was at the desk and was told it is now done onboard where they take 250 euro and at end of cruise will ...
Food on buffet was good but did not seem like it changes much from day to day. Burgers and Hot Dogs were almost unedible, under heat lamps and dried out. Sodas were like $3.75 each, buffet drink area for water or lemonade you had to be served by a waiter behind a roped off section but you were allowed to serve yourself on the buffet line ? Main Dining room portions were smaller as compared to ...
Saw this cruise advertised for a pretty cheap Nassau and Ocean Cay 4 night trip. All in all with excursions, drink package and room upgrade we were in for about $1400. Right off the bat not the best deal looking back on it. The issues started with joining Voyager Club…to this day and after multiple calls, emails and speaking to the ship my Voyager Club is still not active, they keep sending ...
MSC Cruzeiros
Brasil
Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing.
During ...