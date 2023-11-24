Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Euribia

The ship is basic having sailed on others it was a poor relation. We had the drinks package which is worth buying just a shame the bar staff are so slow to serve you. We kept asking for a bowl of crisps but they are so reluctant to give you any I don’t know why, we asked every night but only managed two bowls after asking several times, most of the time they just ignored us. The restaurant ...