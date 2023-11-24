I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
This is my 5th cruise, having travelled mainly with RC and P&O before this. Overall it was a good experience for being first time with MSC in Yacht Club.
Cabin was excellent- good size, clean, tidy, comes with a complementary choice of alcohol (ranging from hard liquor/champagne/wine) to take home with. Mini bar refilled daily, drinks are included, but note that snacks are included for the ...
The ship is basic having sailed on others it was a poor relation. We had the drinks package which is worth buying just a shame the bar staff are so slow to serve you.
We kept asking for a bowl of crisps but they are so reluctant to give you any I don’t know why, we asked every night but only managed two bowls after asking several times, most of the time they just ignored us.
The restaurant ...
I’ve cruised all cruise lines and MSC has to be the worst, Currently on MSC EURIBIA, My first and last time on MSC. small cabins, not enough staff onboard. Waited 40 mins to order a drink. Cabins not being cleaned, the noise in staterooms are loud, rude unfriendly bar staff. One good thing, it’s made me really appreciate Royal Caribbean. MSC have no idea how to run a cruise, they called this a ...
We loved our cruise in the Yacht Club and, I agree with a previous reviewer, that we may have had a better experience than others without this. Our restaurant was fabulous with amazing staff, especially waiter Onel and a helpful sommelier, Ljubica. We could eat whenever we chose so that was a perk.
We loved the port stops and enjoyed the MSC Christmas market excursion we took and the one to ...
The ship is beautiful and we had a Bella balcony cabin which was very spacious and a lovely shower HOWEVER - the adult facilities are not enough for the amount of passengers. We were not full at 4,900 and it takes 6,300 but after a show or at dinner time it was heaving along the shop area. The theartre is underused during the day - it is small compared to other ships of smaller passengers. Only ...
This was my 6th cruise and my first with MSC. I will try to keep it short.
The ship is stunning. I will however add that for a ship that is a couple of months old, lifts not working and automatic doors failing is strange. Anyway, for a walk around, it is beautiful. Our cruise was at 4800 passengers and capacity is 6000. If the ship had been full then I would have gotten off at the first stop ...
Got to say that for my first cruise it was an experience. The ship it's self is stunning, loads of amenities, staff where friendly an helpful, well most of them.
We ate at our designated restaurant, which was Fantastic. Our waiters, Parta and Etienne where amazing, their service and attentiveness was outstanding.
The pools and hot tubs/jacuzzis where on point.
My disappointments where the ...
Its my wife's birthday on the 26th November, so we always like to take a short cruise to celebrate the occasion.
We are frequent cruisers (70+) with Cunard/Princess/P&O and others, but since experiencing the MSC Yacht Club on the Virtuosa, immediately after Covid in June 2021, we now mainly only cruise with MSC, but it has to be in the Yacht Club.
For those of you who have never experienced ...