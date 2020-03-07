Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - All

Our first time with MSC. Arrmonia is a nice mid size ship with enough going on to fill our evenings. The ship was very very clean we did not catch the COVID-19 bug Food ... we was on the first sitting for our evening meal. The food was just ok nothing to rave about. The buffet dinner was better also the pizza was nice a great snack of tea when we did not fancy the menu. Cabin .. we was ...