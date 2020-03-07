Bottom Line:
The first restart MSC cruise out of the United States was on Aug 2, 2021. It left from Port of Miami. There were several new COVID related policies in place so we expected some bumps along the way but we had no idea. The cruise was a complete disaster with the overall impression is that we would never go on a MSC cruise again. The cold, awful food at the buffet and MDR was true ...
Be prepared, this review is long but worth the read.
We chose this cruise for its great deal that was being offered and we had never tried MSC before. Little did we know that this would a terrible and regretful experience for "a vacation".
Embarkation:
For starters, spending almost 4 hours just at embarkation was a HORRIBLE way to start a cruise. We got in at 1:30 and waited in the ...
This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market.
With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway!
We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC.
We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \
We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Our first time with MSC. Arrmonia is a nice mid size ship with enough going on to fill our evenings. The ship was very very clean we did not catch the COVID-19 bug
Food ... we was on the first sitting for our evening meal. The food was just ok nothing to rave about. The buffet dinner was better also the pizza was nice a great snack of tea when we did not fancy the menu.
Cabin .. we was ...
This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020.
Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Well first of all I want to say that the Coronavirus did not impact our cruise whatsoever. We didn't even know about the chaos at home until we disembarked from our cruise on March 14.
We booked this "spring break" cruise with the intention of giving our two granddaughters a new experience. It was a new experience for them. My husband and I normally cruise on Royal Caribbean and this was our ...
I find myself disappointed in all the negative reviews. We have gone on about 10 cruises, with RCL, NCL, Carnival and last March for the first time on Seaside. We enjoyed Seaside so much booked again this March. Although the cruise was a bit out of the ordinary because of Covid-19, I feel we can give it an accurate review, having been on it two years in a row, a first for us.
First off, the ...