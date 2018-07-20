  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
MSC Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

breakfast in the Marketplace buffet.
A view from the space bar
The dome show is well worth watching
Balcony 11148 just coming into Southampton
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
96 reviews

1-10 of 96 MSC Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

1st Ship to Sail from UK since Covid Shutdown

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Europe - British Isles & Western

Couple-Somerset avatar

Couple-Somerset

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Oh God have we missed cruising !! As soon as MSC announced UK Staycation Cruises WITHOUT the need for 2 Covid vaccinations, we couldn't wait to set sail. MSC have been leading the way with Covid-Safe Cruising since last August, which gave us complete confidence in their tried and tested procedures. Every other cruise line is insisting on the double-jab which rules out many younger cruisers and ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Nowhere near as good as others

Review for MSC Preziosa to Europe - British Isles & Western

Mel Parsons avatar

Mel Parsons

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise because it was advertised as a great cruise. The ship was marvellous. The food was only just acceptable. Tea and coffee in the buffet was always cold. The attitude towards you was more like cargo than passengers. Complained to manager but it fell on deaf ears. Getting off the ship at each port costs €18.99 each and you have to pay it no matter what. This is for the ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing

Review for MSC Preziosa to Europe - British Isles & Western

andrewjb1 avatar

andrewjb1

10+ Cruises

Age 110s

We took a 3 night mini cruise which sailed from Hamburg, stooping in Le Havre, France and ending in Southampton. I have cruised with MSC previously so pretty much knew what to expect, whilst I would sail with MSC again, the things I don’t like about MSC were far more apparent this time. Embarkation with pretty easy, they have changed the process slightly; in the main terminal building they ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Not what we expected

Review for MSC Preziosa to Europe - British Isles & Western

Laurabrij avatar

Laurabrij

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

To start at the beginning embarkation took over 3 hours, 2 sat in the waiting area and an over an hour queuing, the luggage got to the room before us! Muster drill was chaotic, people stood chatting and not everybody attended so it had to be repeated for them. Main dining room menus were very mixed and not appetising, presentation was very lacking (fruit platter was 4 chunks of fruit with ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Some British appeal!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

Pokeraver avatar

Pokeraver

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We are relatively new to cruises. Our first one was to Norwegian Fjords last year on NCL in the summer and the weather was more miss than hit so wanted to go somewhere hotter this time around. We found this cruise in the summer and something to look forward to as autumn closed in and was in the half term holidays. The price was also a factor, and we had a balcony, on a Fantastica package at the ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Horrible Food, Service & Entertaiment

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

Vince9011 avatar

Vince9011

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

This cruise was the worst of all our cruises ever. The staff was unfriendly and treated us as if we were a great inconvienence. When we embarked the ship we were not welcomed aboard and I was integrated about my boarding pass as to why I didn't have a stamp by French Police on it. Which I later found out I didn't need that and police don't give stamps... they simply then took my photo and told me ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Fun cruise if you remember to be laid back

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

e_albanese1025 avatar

e_albanese1025

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

This was our families 8th cruise and I don't typically leave reviews but I had seen such poor reviews for this particular ship I felt that I should leave my feedback. We chose the Magnifica mostly because of the itinerary (embark Southampton, Le Havre, Brugges, Amsterdam, Hamburg) and the long amount of time it stays in port. We are Americans so we flew from NY into London a few days early so we ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

First time on MSC, we will be back!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

Lambo62 avatar

Lambo62

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We've been on a couple NCL cruises before, but were looking at a certain itinerary (Northern Europe) and decided to give MSC a try. We were not disappointed. We stayed in London for a few nights before our cruise. We took the train from Waterloo station to Southampton, a very enjoyable train ride, then a quick cab to the port. We arrived around 11:30 am and only had to wait 20 minutes or so ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

The Poor Reviews Of MSC Are SPOT ON

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

pcerami avatar

pcerami

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

The common themes across many MSC reviews couldn't be more accurate. We sailed the Magnifica in September 2018 on the North Sea visiting England, Scotland, Germany, France and Amsterdam. The common themes that are absolutely true - the European crowd (vast majority of passengers) is generally rude, loud and obnoxious. The food, especially on the buffet, varies between bland and tasteless and ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Pleasantly suprised

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

Shayna1900 avatar

Shayna1900

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Thank you to previous review writers of this cruise ship. Our expectations were fairly low with all the negative reviews, but we still booked because we liked the ports . Surprise, we loved the ship. I should point out I’ve also travelled on bigger ships with the Celebrity and Norwegian lines. Many complained about the meals. We found them delicious ( except for one night) Some complained ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

