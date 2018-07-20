Oh God have we missed cruising !!
As soon as MSC announced UK Staycation Cruises WITHOUT the need for 2 Covid vaccinations, we couldn't wait to set sail. MSC have been leading the way with Covid-Safe Cruising since last August, which gave us complete confidence in their tried and tested procedures. Every other cruise line is insisting on the double-jab which rules out many younger cruisers and ...
We chose this cruise because it was advertised as a great cruise.
The ship was marvellous. The food was only just acceptable.
Tea and coffee in the buffet was always cold. The attitude towards you was more like cargo than passengers. Complained to manager but it fell on deaf ears.
Getting off the ship at each port costs €18.99 each and you have to pay it no matter what. This is for the ...
We took a 3 night mini cruise which sailed from Hamburg, stooping in Le Havre, France and ending in Southampton.
I have cruised with MSC previously so pretty much knew what to expect, whilst I would sail with MSC again, the things I don’t like about MSC were far more apparent this time.
Embarkation with pretty easy, they have changed the process slightly; in the main terminal building they ...
To start at the beginning embarkation took over 3 hours, 2 sat in the waiting area and an over an hour queuing, the luggage got to the room before us!
Muster drill was chaotic, people stood chatting and not everybody attended so it had to be repeated for them.
Main dining room menus were very mixed and not appetising, presentation was very lacking (fruit platter was 4 chunks of fruit with ...
We are relatively new to cruises. Our first one was to Norwegian Fjords last year on NCL in the summer and the weather was more miss than hit so wanted to go somewhere hotter this time around. We found this cruise in the summer and something to look forward to as autumn closed in and was in the half term holidays. The price was also a factor, and we had a balcony, on a Fantastica package at the ...
This cruise was the worst of all our cruises ever. The staff was unfriendly and treated us as if we were a great inconvienence. When we embarked the ship we were not welcomed aboard and I was integrated about my boarding pass as to why I didn't have a stamp by French Police on it. Which I later found out I didn't need that and police don't give stamps... they simply then took my photo and told me ...
This was our families 8th cruise and I don't typically leave reviews but I had seen such poor reviews for this particular ship I felt that I should leave my feedback. We chose the Magnifica mostly because of the itinerary (embark Southampton, Le Havre, Brugges, Amsterdam, Hamburg) and the long amount of time it stays in port. We are Americans so we flew from NY into London a few days early so we ...
We've been on a couple NCL cruises before, but were looking at a certain itinerary (Northern Europe) and decided to give MSC a try. We were not disappointed. We stayed in London for a few nights before our cruise. We took the train from Waterloo station to Southampton, a very enjoyable train ride, then a quick cab to the port. We arrived around 11:30 am and only had to wait 20 minutes or so ...
The common themes across many MSC reviews couldn't be more accurate. We sailed the Magnifica in September 2018 on the North Sea visiting England, Scotland, Germany, France and Amsterdam.
The common themes that are absolutely true - the European crowd (vast majority of passengers) is generally rude, loud and obnoxious. The food, especially on the buffet, varies between bland and tasteless and ...
Thank you to previous review writers of this cruise ship. Our expectations were fairly low with all the negative reviews, but we still booked because we liked the ports . Surprise, we loved the ship. I should point out I’ve also travelled on bigger ships with the Celebrity and Norwegian lines.
Many complained about the meals. We found them delicious ( except for one night) Some complained ...