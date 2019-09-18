Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !! On a less than sunny May Thursday, my wife and i left home for a 4 day staycation on MSC VIRTUOSA. Once our car was parked we went to the port to board the ship. The port was quiet, but with ...