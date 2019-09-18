Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea
Avast Behind
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: May 2021
Review for MSC Splendida to Baltic Sea
Igor_Novikov
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Sail Date: May 2021
Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
Lor26
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
BizzyBea17
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
tstretch
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Yacht Club Royal Suite
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
abnamro
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
Rome Again
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
NJGreek
10+ Cruises
•
Age 40s
Sail Date: September 2019
Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea
Xanda
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom
Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea
Serendipity52cruiser
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom