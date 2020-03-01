  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
MSC Cruise Reviews

Great Value

Review for MSC Divina to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Floridapeanut
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We usually do 3 cruises a year, but covid stopped that. Having cruise withdrawal we decided to try MSC. We were surprised with the status match program, accepting Elite status from Princess. The Divina was only about 25% full. The crew could not do enough to help. The announcements were only in English and smoking was restricted to only a few areas with fines for smoking in rooms and on balconies. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rnweide
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Trekkie217
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Another outstanding week in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
billwest580
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020. Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Worse than expected.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ralph413
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Beware of this cruise line - not for disabled solo traveler

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BucketListFun
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise line because they advertise in my TV area of Texas and after a total of eight cruises Cunard and Holland American Cruises I thought I would try a different line. Booked and paid for $2,100.00 for balcony aurea all inclusive package. Did western Caribbean cruise and was not accommodated with easy access tours. Was told I am too old (age 76) and disabled to cruise the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom – Aurea

Traveled with disabled person

A good cruise for the money, with limitations that I knew going in.

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Donjoev
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was on sale which was the main reason I booked. I've been on MSC before had had a good idea of what to expect. The ship is the oldest and the smallest in their fleet, so it does not have all the newest features. The ship was not originally built to handle the amount of passengers that it currently carries. Sometimes in the common areas it was a bit crowded, and that was with the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

You will be disappointed in all aspects.

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
scooter1122
10+ Cruises

We chose the cruise because of the sailing dates... and the price seemed reasonable. But the dates were the deciding factor. I had never cruised with MSC before. This was a 7 night Caribbean cruise. Ship is old and service is subpar. The employees are friendly enough, but for the most part, inept. Our waiter at dinner seemed new so I asked him. He said he worked 5 years for RCL but ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Great Ship

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
FredCFL
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like MSC, wanted to try the new ship and was not disappointed (except for cancelling Ocean Cay but can't do anything about the weather). In spite of some reviews, the crew is friendly and accomodating, there is toilet paper, tissues, and washcloths, food is as good or better than most cruise lines, the buffet has a lot of variety. It's a personal thing, but wish that MSC did not stray from ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Spring Break 2020 on MSC Meraviglia

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jillmpauly
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We choose this cruise because of the beautiful ship, price and itinerary. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. We were able to board the ship at the time of our scheduled arrival. The disembarkation was amazing. We could stay in our rooms until 8:00am and then had access to a full buffet breakfast. We could also go anywhere on the ship until it was time to get off. The ship was ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

