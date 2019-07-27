  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Montreal Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
60 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 60 Montreal Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Zaandam - Montreal to Boston & excursions - June 2022

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Wupzdaisy
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Holland America cruise Embarkation. If arriving at Montreal airport or dropping off rental vehicle at the Montreal airport and you wish to get an Uber ride to the cruise terminal, you must wait for your Uber car at the departure level outside door 7. There are clearly marked overhead signs & road markings indicating you are in the correct area. (See picture) It’s about a 30 min drive to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Large Interior Stateroom

Lots of room for improvement Montreal to Charleston 28 October to 12th November

Review for Silver Wind to Canada & New England

User Avatar
donhanley46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by travel agent having been cruising 22 years with Holandamerica Asamara Majestic Princess and Celebrity we thought by reputation this could be good .This Ship is tired ,in need of refit .All staff ,food, and shows first class . Time of year for this cruise area should cease September 30th much to cold, ports missed, ports of call retailers closed for end of season Now you know ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Silversea never disappoints

Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Grandnine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After having been on 4 Silversea cruises, we chose the Canada and New England cruise at this time to be able to sail into NYC. It was a thrilling experience! We have sailed on the Wind, the Spirit (twice), and the Cloud. Each cruise was excellent. We loved the small-sized ship, and the crew was exceptional. The personalized service of Silversea, from the butler to the maitre ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1

Dirty room, child-size beds, bad food

Review for Silver Whisper to Canada & New England

User Avatar
RonOhio
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because Bridge at Sea was holding a bridge event, the bridge was fine- the ship was a huge disappointment. The interior spaces are old and tired, wear and stains on every surface. The room was tiny, we knew that, but we didn't know that the beds weren't full sized, the brochure said "queen-sized", instead they were shorter and narrower than standard beds. Nice quality linens, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Poor communication

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Notforus
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had to be bussed 4 hours to the second port because the ship was under repair. Had to wait in the lobby for hours for a bus because they had no idea when we would go. We were compensated $75 for the trouble. Communication for Immigration back into the country and tendering were also very poorly handled. The good news was the food was better than other lines I’ve been on and the ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Geriatric Cruise with Pros and Cons

Review for Grande Caribe to North America River

User Avatar
Crashxena
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise because it is the only cruise line that goes on the Erie Canal. Cabin -- we were in the largest option -- was small,but not a problem because we knew it would be. Essentially no useful directions to embarkation point in Montreal, which left our cab driver searching for 40 minutes on what should have been a 15-minute ride. The cruise is pretty well for old people, again ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Fantastic food and service!

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
dsirotageller
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the itinerary. I really wanted to do the east coast of Canada. And the departure from Montreal was very appealing. The destinations did not disappoint. I was totally charmed by the east coast, and will definitely return! The reason that I felt compelled to write the review was because of the outstanding service and dining on this ship. I have been on many ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Large Interior Stateroom

Tired ship, mediocre food, boring entertainment

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
dailydelite
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my third Holland America cruise. My two prior experiences were very good. Food in the main dining room in the past was good to excellent. On my past trips there was sufficient entertainment and on board activities. Not so on this cruise. Food in the main dining room was okay to poor. On the gala evening, the lobster in the surf and turf was old and cooked to death. So too was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Suite

Cost Cutting Evident In Restaurants

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
PismoPat
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise with HAL. The first was through the Panama Canal and was memorable. This one was more memorable for the Cons than the Pros: Pros: We like the Neptune suites because they are spacious and there is access to the Neptune Lounge, breakfast in the Pinnacle Restaurant, the complementry laundry, and the Concierge who is very helpful for anything that comes up. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Verandah Suite

Exactly what I was expecting

Review for Zaandam to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mrnbriscoe
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I think this particular cruise is all about expectations. We read the reviews... older boat, older crowd, not the best entertainment, etc, etc. Because we already knew this going in, we had a wonderful time! We took out 12 and 5 year old kids and we had 2 oceanview staterooms (2525 and 2529). Pros: The food was overall very good. The buffet tasted like normal cruise food, but the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Montreal Reviews
Montreal Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montreal Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montreal Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montreal Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montreal River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montreal Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.