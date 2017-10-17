  • Newsletter
Montreal to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
17 reviews

Not what you expect from a six star cruise line

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Northsee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because of the destination, itinerary and the small size ship. I will start the positive experience saying that the staff was amazing and so serviceminded. They really made this cruise. Public areas: Very nice ambience and nicely decorated but a bit dated. Suit - concierge: Also very nice except for the very dated bathroom. We had a leaking toilet which resulted in ...
Sail Date: December 2022

O Canada

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
niguel538
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We boarded the Viking Sea at Montreal on a Friday morning and oh mon dieu, such first impressions. Lined up at the quay, with its prow facing the old port, the ship projected a sleek profile, befitting a vessel built for only 930 passengers. The sense of elegance and style was reinforced in a stroll around the public spaces: clean, straight-lined Nordic design and decor with windows shooting ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Happy, friendly and professional crew!

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Bill Brennan
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise was a celebration of successful medical treatments. We wanted to get away and be together after a great deal of anxiety. Also, we wanted to be close to the USA. The timing, location and length of this cruise satisfied our needs. Our experience exceeded our expectations that were high because of Viking's excellent reputation. From the moment of our Viking greeting after arrival at ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Viking Ocean Eastern Seaboard cruise

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
moatenote
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third Viking Ocean cruise and the high standards of the first two were evident on this cruise too! I would rate Viking excellent in all areas--crew, ship design/decor, cabin size/layout, etc. The food was wonderful, and there are several dining areas. We preferred the World Cafe, a buffet style restaurant for most of our meals. They have various food stations where you can custom ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Viking ocean pre-booking warning!

Review for Viking Star to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Lkydawg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise itself was ok. The ship is beautiful inside with tasteful decorating and furniture. The weather was beautiful considering all the hurricanes the previous weeks. The food in the general dining area, called the ‘world cafe’ was very good for breakfast ,lunch and dinner. There were two specialty restaurants: the chefs table and the Italian restaurant. The chefs table I thought was decent, ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the time you took to provide a detailed review of your recent voyage around the Caribbean Sea, Lkydawg. We are delighted to hear that you found interior spaces to be...

Sail Date: October 2018

Beautiful ship, beginner issues

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Puscat
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Beautiful ship, great staff, terrific food but: rooms are small, hallways are freezing!, some of the excursions we were on were not well described, ie. inappropriate for anyone with even a small disability, (one cruise excursion was so bumpy it was actually dangerous trying to disembark....sea conditions should have been reviewed). Most excursions were well executed but there was often a chaotic ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Wonderful cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Shortcake20
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed most of the cruise although we did not like getting into Canada at 9:30 at night. The airport was somewhat confusing in giving us directions to meet up with Viking reps. The guys on our floor were great - when they found out we had just gotten on the ship and had not eaten they brought up sandwiches and wine. Impressed. The room was great - my favorite point was the heated ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Eastern Seaboard cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
rickke
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this for our first ocean cruise experience. the ship accommodations were wonderful and the ship staff were very personal and a joy to interact with. the dining exceeded our expectations.the shore excursions were very fun and the guides were wonderful. the only hiccup was the disembarkation in New York City was an ordeal in getting to hotel in Times Square which is location in ...
Sail Date: October 2017

The Sky’s the Limit

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Ztarknap
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience a Viking Ocean Cruise without going too far from home in Wisconsin. We sailed from Montreal up the St. Lawrence seaway and around to New York City. Awesome is the only word to describe the Cruise. The itinerary and accommodations were outstanding and the entire Viking staff were excellent without exception. Eddie and James (our room Stewards) kept our stateroom in ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Service, ship, tours, food are the best!

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Vikinglover
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our first Ocean Cruise, having done most of the Viking river cruises throughout the world, and wanted to see if Ocean cruises were done as well. The Sky is a brand new ship, and easy to get around, our cabin had a great balcony, room size was great, (Penthouse Veranda). The choices for eating were always available, and the food was always great. Excursions were organized and available for most ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Montreal to the Caribbean
