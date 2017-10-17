We choose this cruise because of the destination, itinerary and the small size ship.
I will start the positive experience saying that the staff was amazing and so serviceminded. They really made this cruise.
Public areas: Very nice ambience and nicely decorated but a bit dated.
Suit - concierge: Also very nice except for the very dated bathroom. We had a leaking toilet which resulted in ...
We boarded the Viking Sea at Montreal on a Friday morning and oh mon dieu, such first impressions. Lined up at the quay, with its prow facing the old port, the ship projected a sleek profile, befitting a vessel built for only 930 passengers. The sense of elegance and style was reinforced in a stroll around the public spaces: clean, straight-lined Nordic design and decor with windows shooting ...
This cruise was a celebration of successful medical treatments. We wanted to get away and be together after a great deal of anxiety. Also, we wanted to be close to the USA.
The timing, location and length of this cruise satisfied our needs.
Our experience exceeded our expectations that were high because of Viking's excellent reputation. From the moment of our Viking greeting after arrival at ...
This was our third Viking Ocean cruise and the high standards of the first two were evident on this cruise too! I would rate Viking excellent in all areas--crew, ship design/decor, cabin size/layout, etc. The food was wonderful, and there are several dining areas. We preferred the World Cafe, a buffet style restaurant for most of our meals. They have various food stations where you can custom ...
The cruise itself was ok. The ship is beautiful inside with tasteful decorating and furniture. The weather was beautiful considering all the hurricanes the previous weeks. The food in the general dining area, called the ‘world cafe’ was very good for breakfast ,lunch and dinner. There were two specialty restaurants: the chefs table and the Italian restaurant. The chefs table I thought was decent, ...
Beautiful ship, great staff, terrific food but: rooms are small, hallways are freezing!, some of the excursions we were on were not well described, ie. inappropriate for anyone with even a small disability, (one cruise excursion was so bumpy it was actually dangerous trying to disembark....sea conditions should have been reviewed). Most excursions were well executed but there was often a chaotic ...
We enjoyed most of the cruise although we did not like getting into Canada at 9:30 at night. The airport was somewhat confusing in giving us directions to meet up with Viking reps. The guys on our floor were great - when they found out we had just gotten on the ship and had not eaten they brought up sandwiches and wine. Impressed.
The room was great - my favorite point was the heated ...
We chose this for our first ocean cruise experience. the ship accommodations were wonderful and the ship staff were very personal and a joy to interact with.
the dining exceeded our expectations.the shore excursions were very fun and the guides were wonderful.
the only hiccup was the disembarkation in New York City was an ordeal in getting to hotel in Times Square which is location in ...
We wanted to experience a Viking Ocean Cruise without going too far from home in Wisconsin. We sailed from Montreal up the St. Lawrence seaway and around to New York City. Awesome is the only word to describe the Cruise. The itinerary and accommodations were outstanding and the entire Viking staff were excellent without exception.
Eddie and James (our room Stewards) kept our stateroom in ...
Our first Ocean Cruise, having done most of the Viking river cruises throughout the world, and wanted to see if Ocean cruises were done as well. The Sky is a brand new ship, and easy to get around, our cabin had a great balcony, room size was great, (Penthouse Veranda). The choices for eating were always available, and the food was always great.
Excursions were organized and available for most ...