Review for Silver Wind to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We have just returned from our cruise from Monte Carlo to Southampton - our 5th Silversea cruise and 2nd on Wind. We thoroughly enjoyed our experience although not everything was perfect. Once again, the main plus point was the staff on board - they were all excellent and are a credit to Silversea. The ship is now more than 20 years old but has been well cared for and we were very ...