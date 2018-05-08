This was our third Azamara cruise--one each on Journey, Quest and now Pursuit. This was the best out of the three.
Our major dissatisfaction with the cruise came at the beginning with embarkation. We'd done online check-in and had our boarding passes on our phones, but the person at the terminal wouldn't accept them--she said we had to have a paper copy. Luckily I did have them on paper, ...
Our holiday began with a ten minute taxi ride to London City Airport, the approach to which was lined with dozens of police guarding the airport against Extinction Rebellion climate change protestors, one of whom had climbed on to the top of a plane the previous day. Once inside the airport all was calm and we enjoyed our flight to Nice. We caught a local train to Monte Carlo and stayed overnight ...
The Europa 2-even the name exudes luxury, style, and quite a Eurocentric flair to life that I have come to learn and love on my eight night sailing to the beautiful Mediterranean. The cost-incredibly expensive, but the experience-unmatched.
PRE-BOARDING DOCUMENTS
The catalogues and call-back service was phenomenal, as well as the website being easy to navigate, although at times a bit ...
OK pulled up to the port for embarkation and since the ship was in Port of Nice until 10pm that evening there was no line. I mean no one. Walked thru a tent right outside the ship, up and on quickly since we had uploaded our photos on the Azamara website. Directed into the Cabaret and received our room keys and went to a nice lunch in the buffet.
Easiest embarkation ever experienced!
We had ...
Our only previous OCEAN cruise was 20+ yrs ago, on a much larger ship. While we enjoyed a Viking River cruise several yrs ago, we had decided ocean cruises were not for us. We agreed to take this cruise because (1) smaller ship (2) traveling w/ 3 other couples (3) everything included. We were not disappointed. Everything was great about the cruise - staff professional and available, laundry ...
This was our second time on the Voyager, again in the beautiful Med and although we had visited just about every port on our Monte Carlo to Venice journey many times before, we enjoyed the beauty and weather and culture of these very interesting areas and had a wonderful vacation. We found a great last minute offer and booked about one month prior to departure.
Just like last year: the ship ...
From the cabins to the restaurants this ship and the overall experience lived up to our expectations, going to be difficult to cruise with anyone else. The service was terrific just attentive enough without being too much. We booked the entry level veranda cabin which size wise was similar to a balcony cabin on HAL or Celebrity but the fit and finish of the room ( especially the comfort of the ...
This cruiseline was recommended by friends and from the very beginning we were struck by the attention to detail on the part of our AMERICAN Airline agent, Brian Mitchell. While on the pricey side, it was good not to have to worry about extra charges for drinks, tours and tips. The ship is beautifully decorated and has original art throughout. Dining was enjoyable and permitted lingering over ...
The Regent Seven Seas Explorer is beautiful ship and this was our second voyage on it. But Regent's customer service is so poor it makes your local cable company look stellar. Three days into the cruise my wife developed a medical issue and we had to return home. Regent rearranged our flight arrangements, but charged us an exorbitant rate to do so. Then, after returning home, we were ...
We have just returned from our cruise from Monte Carlo to Southampton - our 5th Silversea cruise and 2nd on Wind.
We thoroughly enjoyed our experience although not everything was perfect.
Once again, the main plus point was the staff on board - they were all excellent and are a credit to Silversea. The ship is now more than 20 years old but has been well cared for and we were very ...