Monaco (Monte Carlo) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

3.8
43 reviews

1-10 of 43 Monaco (Monte Carlo) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Very Nice Iberian Cruise!

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mdmagill
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I like small ships rather than the large cruise ships because they are more intimate and feature the ports of call as the selling point versus the large floating hotel concept. We also focus on which ports the cruise will call on rather than the time of year or size of boat. This cruise was the second time on Silver Whisper, a Baltic Sea cruise being the first time. On this cruise we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Best cruise to date

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sbw1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Before going on this cruise, I read several negative reviews that made me quite nervous. We had originally chosen silversea due to reviews of excellent service and dining. Then we read the reviews criticizing just those aspects. Well, it turned out our original hope was fully realized. The service was excellent and the food was outstanding. We enjoy leisurely dining which is the style ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent!

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
DarylMoore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Last year we took our first cruise on Silversea to Alaska. Since our experience last year was so enjoyable, we booked a Mediterranean cruise for this year. We weren't disappointed. The food, dining room service, cabin service, bartenders were great. We only went to the main dining room and La Terrazza. The previous cruise we tried the outside hot rock experience...which is when the passenger ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Beautiful Scenery, Luxurious Ship

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Swaraelia
10+ Cruises • Age Under 20

I first read about Europa in Berlitz's 2017 guide, fantastic, by the way, in case you're looking for in-depth research about individual ships not on CruiseCritic. I am an American who went on this amazing ship for just over a week, albeit that it was quite difficult not knowing any German prior, but I felt interacting with fellow passengers who spoke at least some English or Chinese (which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Lovely and Relaxing with Excellent Service

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Onthehighseasnow
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I choose my cruise for the service and itinerary. We sailed from Monte Carlo, stopping at Livorno, Sorrento, Taormina, Malta, Croatia and ended in Venice. Embarking was very quick and flawless. Cabin was as expected..... clean, spacious, with the most comfortable bed and soft bed linens. I was on Deck 5, which made getting to anywhere on the ship easy. My butler was sweet (Demba) and efficient ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Not a 6 Stars Ship at all

Review for Crystal Serenity to Mediterranean

User Avatar
medicruiselover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Before we sailed, we were full of expectation to sail with the Best Ship of the Year. However, we were so disappointed about everything we experienced right from the cruise terminal. When we arrived, no porters to carry out luggage and we asked, the staff said we had to carry our big luggage all the way to the ship for check in. We were astonished but no one at the terminal was able to help. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah

A Tired Ship With Patchy Service

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Commentatormichael
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We joined a golfing group of 8 people for this cruise. The embarkation process was quite smooth but as soon as we boarded it was evident that this ship is very tired and badly in need of refurbishment. We had a Silver Suite so that our accommodation was quite spacious. The butler and room attendant were both excellent, but that is where excellence stopped. The restaurant is staffed mostly by ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Itinerary was good, food was not great, some people were rude

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
yuliyav
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

WE choose this cruise because of the itinerary, and because we were traveling with a group of friends from "La Chaine des Rotisseure," which was a great experience on previous cruises. I wish we would stay in some places over night, considering how close the ports were from each other. Food was not so great comparing with previous cruises, except for the Grill. I think, there were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

It doesn't get any better than this

Review for Seabourn Quest to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Len2006
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Seabourn consistently delivers a luxury experience. The thing that sets Seabourn apart among so many cruise line options is that you never feeling like one in a crowd. Every staff member aboard treats you as though you are the most important person on the ship and they deliver on nearly anything you might request either formally or in some cases a casual mention of something you enjoy will be ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

A cut above

Review for Crystal Serenity to Mediterranean

User Avatar
TASO
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My 4th cruise but first on Crystal Cruise. It will be very hard to cruise on any other line. Pros: Exceptional service. Our PURE room was kept in amazing shape as the attendant must have gone in multiple times throughout the day. So pleasant and welcoming she was. Food is plentiful and clearly labeled. Ask for anything and they seem to have it and will bring it to you without question. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Verandah

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

