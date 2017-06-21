This is our second Splendor cruise in a 6 month period. We had such an amazing time on both cruises. The staff was simply amazing. We met so many nice people working the ship to make our experience a once in a lifetime event that we will never forget. The Medirian Lounge was so nice and relaxing. Dedi, the bartender was the best on the ship as well as Raymond. We remember Raymond from our previous ...
The food in the main dining room was never hot and disappointing. Definitely not up to the standards we expected from a cruise line that is supposedly known for its food. Salmon which is a Pepin specialty was cool and tasteless.
Paying $800 for concierge compared to a B2 was a rip off. There is no concierge lounge so therefore we paid $800 for a bottle of champagne and free laundry which took 4 ...
My wife and I like small ships rather than the large cruise ships because they are more intimate and feature the ports of call as the selling point versus the large floating hotel concept. We also focus on which ports the cruise will call on rather than the time of year or size of boat. This cruise was the second time on Silver Whisper, a Baltic Sea cruise being the first time. On this cruise we ...
Before going on this cruise, I read several negative reviews that made me quite nervous. We had originally chosen silversea due to reviews of excellent service and dining. Then we read the reviews criticizing just those aspects. Well, it turned out our original hope was fully realized. The service was excellent and the food was outstanding.
We enjoy leisurely dining which is the style ...
Last year we took our first cruise on Silversea to Alaska. Since our experience last year was so enjoyable, we booked a Mediterranean cruise for this year. We weren't disappointed. The food, dining room service, cabin service, bartenders were great. We only went to the main dining room and La Terrazza. The previous cruise we tried the outside hot rock experience...which is when the passenger ...
The Pros: Beautiful new ship. Common areas of the ship were very spacious. Service from the crew was excellent. For those who enjoy wines and alcoholic drinks the selection of top self brands is very good at no charge.
The Cons: The Premium Restaurants were not worth the $60 per person price. La Dame was in my opinion awful. When you go and pay a surcharge to eat in a ship's premium restaurant ...
I was told how Silversea was outstanding in all areas. I was disappointed with the room service, excursions and food. The excursions were deplorable yet costly. After 3 excursions, I cancelled all remaining excursion preferring instead to go solo. It was evident that Silversea did not preview these excursions and chose instead to market to its customers a bait of a great experience when in fact ...
1-Time of year
2-Ports of call
3-wanted to experience the new ship
4-The crew is exceptional. They are the best. It is like coming home to old friends.
5-All inclusive fare is very comfortable. I do not mind paying for excursions.
6-After a while these ports began to look the same. That is not your fault.
I was sorry that there were no sea days to relax in between all the ...
We have sailed with Silversea since 2001, only on SHADOW and WHISPER. Wanted to sail on the new MUSE, with just the best of all itineraries. We sailed on the ship from Aug 20-Sep 28 (3 segments).
Silversea is changing their dining situation. This ship comes with 6 different dining options, of which on our segments one had to make a reservation for each night before you boarded the ship. ...
We chose this cruise and cruise line because of the itinerary. The reviews closed the deal. The standard room and bathroom are "big," the stateroom attendants were great. The air conditioning worked great. The ship is comfortable, not too large, not crowded for the most part. Feels like a country club. The dress code is country club casual at all times, so no need for men's jackets or ...