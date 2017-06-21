Monaco (Monte Carlo) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Amazing Cruise to Remember!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

User Avatar
Janice Jurgens
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is our second Splendor cruise in a 6 month period. We had such an amazing time on both cruises. The staff was simply amazing. We met so many nice people working the ship to make our experience a once in a lifetime event that we will never forget. The Medirian Lounge was so nice and relaxing. Dedi, the bartender was the best on the ship as well as Raymond. We remember Raymond from our previous ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Terrible!!!

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Sirena

User Avatar
floridamarc
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The food in the main dining room was never hot and disappointing. Definitely not up to the standards we expected from a cruise line that is supposedly known for its food. Salmon which is a Pepin specialty was cool and tasteless. Paying $800 for concierge compared to a B2 was a rip off. There is no concierge lounge so therefore we paid $800 for a bottle of champagne and free laundry which took 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Very Nice Iberian Cruise!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Whisper

User Avatar
mdmagill
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I like small ships rather than the large cruise ships because they are more intimate and feature the ports of call as the selling point versus the large floating hotel concept. We also focus on which ports the cruise will call on rather than the time of year or size of boat. This cruise was the second time on Silver Whisper, a Baltic Sea cruise being the first time. On this cruise we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Best cruise to date

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Whisper

User Avatar
sbw1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Before going on this cruise, I read several negative reviews that made me quite nervous. We had originally chosen silversea due to reviews of excellent service and dining. Then we read the reviews criticizing just those aspects. Well, it turned out our original hope was fully realized. The service was excellent and the food was outstanding. We enjoy leisurely dining which is the style ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Whisper

User Avatar
DarylMoore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Last year we took our first cruise on Silversea to Alaska. Since our experience last year was so enjoyable, we booked a Mediterranean cruise for this year. We weren't disappointed. The food, dining room service, cabin service, bartenders were great. We only went to the main dining room and La Terrazza. The previous cruise we tried the outside hot rock experience...which is when the passenger ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Muse Cruise from Monte Carlo to Lisbon - Overall could have been better

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Muse

User Avatar
Florida Cruiser 005
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Pros: Beautiful new ship. Common areas of the ship were very spacious. Service from the crew was excellent. For those who enjoy wines and alcoholic drinks the selection of top self brands is very good at no charge. The Cons: The Premium Restaurants were not worth the $60 per person price. La Dame was in my opinion awful. When you go and pay a surcharge to eat in a ship's premium restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Classic Verandah Suite

Review

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Muse

User Avatar
KHG
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was told how Silversea was outstanding in all areas. I was disappointed with the room service, excursions and food. The excursions were deplorable yet costly. After 3 excursions, I cancelled all remaining excursion preferring instead to go solo. It was evident that Silversea did not preview these excursions and chose instead to market to its customers a bait of a great experience when in fact ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Why I travel on Silversea

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Muse

User Avatar
mark weisburger
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

1-Time of year 2-Ports of call 3-wanted to experience the new ship 4-The crew is exceptional. They are the best. It is like coming home to old friends. 5-All inclusive fare is very comfortable. I do not mind paying for excursions. 6-After a while these ports began to look the same. That is not your fault. I was sorry that there were no sea days to relax in between all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Silversea ships are changing--beware!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Muse

User Avatar
MaxLee8
10+ Cruises • Age 100s

We have sailed with Silversea since 2001, only on SHADOW and WHISPER. Wanted to sail on the new MUSE, with just the best of all itineraries. We sailed on the ship from Aug 20-Sep 28 (3 segments). Silversea is changing their dining situation. This ship comes with 6 different dining options, of which on our segments one had to make a reservation for each night before you boarded the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 2

The Clientele Make This Cruise Line

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Riviera

User Avatar
madmew
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise and cruise line because of the itinerary. The reviews closed the deal. The standard room and bathroom are "big," the stateroom attendants were great. The air conditioning worked great. The ship is comfortable, not too large, not crowded for the most part. Feels like a country club. The dress code is country club casual at all times, so no need for men's jackets or ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

