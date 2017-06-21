Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

This is our second Splendor cruise in a 6 month period. We had such an amazing time on both cruises. The staff was simply amazing. We met so many nice people working the ship to make our experience a once in a lifetime event that we will never forget. The Medirian Lounge was so nice and relaxing. Dedi, the bartender was the best on the ship as well as Raymond. We remember Raymond from our previous ...