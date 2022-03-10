Actually the Spirit cruise chose us! My husband and I won the cruise through Windcreek casino. This was our first time sailing, it was not a wonderful experience at all. I fell and injured myself and the staff cared nothing about it, they just tried to clean up their mess, and charge me $125 to see a doctor at medic, before even being concerned about my injuries. I as really hurt, in fact, ...
I had high hopes for this cruise. Our last cruise on the Pride was amazing. But this was far from it. Never seem our cruise director. Wouldn't know what she even looked like. New menu is not good. Poor quality. Terrible taste. Overcooked or cold. Buffet was terrible. Breakfast was inedible. Eggs were water, bacon was raw, croissants was were stale. Good luck getting butter. Didn't even ...
We have cruised on the Ecstasy a few times. We will miss her as her last voyages are near. The staff is amazing and even though she is old and weary the ship is spotless. We witnessed staff dancing with and playing with the children on board and going above and beyond to make hem smile. Also crew assisted disabled passengers in a fun and kind way. The food was the highlight. Even the buffet food ...
I enjoy cruising, and it is not my first time of going on a solo cruise.
In 2022, I started off the year on Carnival Valor on a New Years Eve cruise, followed by a Valentine's Day 8 day cruise on Carnival Freedom, and I have a birthday cruise already lined up for November on Carnival Horizon. I became listless and decided an end of the summer cruise would be fine, and booked within a month of ...
I was invited on this cruise by family it was my 1st time & I loved it. I would hear people say how small ship was but to me was huge!! The check in process was very smooth, the food was delicious, the best coffee I've ever had. The entertainment was so great. I had so much fun!! Every employee I came in contact with couldn't do enough to make sure I had everything I needed. The energy that ...
Our room smelled like smoke, and we contacted Pande our stateroom attendant three different days of the five day cruise. The burgers and pizza was fine but the FINE restaurant food was total joke. People dressing up for food that’s like the western sizzler…please. Definitely not up scale at all. If your in to quantity of food it’s your cruise but if you want quality… this is definitely not it. ...
We love that there were now cruises out of Mobile! We had booked especially after 8-9 cruises were previously cancelled and tried a Jr. Ste unobstructed supposedly. There were several large cranes in view and a deck below. I Always try to check the view and what’s above/below but no indications of either issue. This was the smallest balcony I’ve ever had. Needless to say I only spent about 5 ...
We are on day two of our Ecstasy cruise and everything is wonderful. We are in our late 60's with more than 10 cruises, and have no complaints. We have cruised on Princess, Holland, NCL and Oceania, and would compare this cruise to Princess and Holland. Yes the ship is old but everything is clean and up to spec. The carpets look new and you would not think this is the ship's final season.
I ...
We booked the Carnival Ecstasy 5 day sailing from Mobile, AL with stops in Costa Maya and Cancun. We could not pass up the low price. 1479 passengers about 73% capacity. There were no lines for anything. There were ALWAYS lounge chairs available except for directly next to the pool.
Although this is an older ship that is scheduled to be retired (scrapped) in the fall, it was well worth it ...
This was the worst cruise experience I have ever experienced!
From the moment of arrival, all was a disaster.
The ship was late getting there, which led to chaos.
I would have been fine if that were the only downfall.
They charged us for covid test we didn't even take.
Because the ship was late, we waited to purchase an excursion because we didn't want to purchase something we ...