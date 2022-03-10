Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Ecstasy

We are on day two of our Ecstasy cruise and everything is wonderful. We are in our late 60's with more than 10 cruises, and have no complaints. We have cruised on Princess, Holland, NCL and Oceania, and would compare this cruise to Princess and Holland. Yes the ship is old but everything is clean and up to spec. The carpets look new and you would not think this is the ship's final season. I ...