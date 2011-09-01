Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

We have cruised on the Ecstasy a few times. We will miss her as her last voyages are near. The staff is amazing and even though she is old and weary the ship is spotless. We witnessed staff dancing with and playing with the children on board and going above and beyond to make hem smile. Also crew assisted disabled passengers in a fun and kind way. The food was the highlight. Even the buffet food ...