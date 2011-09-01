  • Newsletter
Mobile to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
6 reviews

6 reviews

Will miss her

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dayne
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have cruised on the Ecstasy a few times. We will miss her as her last voyages are near. The staff is amazing and even though she is old and weary the ship is spotless. We witnessed staff dancing with and playing with the children on board and going above and beyond to make hem smile. Also crew assisted disabled passengers in a fun and kind way. The food was the highlight. Even the buffet food ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

1st Cruise

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dsdsaf
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was our first cruise, and I think it was good. Not sure I will do it again since I am bit restless but I have never been this relaxed after a vacation. Food: Every meal we had was warm, except the breakfast and frosted flakes in cold milk. The food was great, although going to O´Sheehans during lunch time was a bit tedious since the wait was 30-45 minutes to get food, But hey, it is busy ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Traveled with children

Another Fine Trip with Norwegian Cruise Line

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ismay1912
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having recently returned from the Eastern Caribbean aboard Norwegian Getaway, I can only say that, once again, we had another fine cruise aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line Vessel. Having sailed now on 17 cruises, 12 of them with Norwegian, one can only surmise our choice of favorite cruise line. We simply don't understand what all the "complainers" are talking about. From the easiness of the ...
Sail Date: October 2014

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Bingo anyone? Zzzzzzz.......

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
windjammers21
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

While I realize I may be a little bias having sailed on the Conquest last year (a lot larger and a lot more updated) I found the Elation to be boring. While I understand that the cruise line could not control the weather (raining), the activities throughout the day were few and far between or downright boring. Bingo seemed to be the going theme on this cruise (which of course was an extra charge.) ...
Sail Date: September 2011

Cabin Type: Interior

Carnival Elation Cruise

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Rozarback fan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just cruised on the Elation to Cozumel and was scheduled to go to Calica. We arrived in Cazumel 6 hours late because of propulsion problems. This put us in around 2:00 pm instead of 8:00 am as scheduled. This gave only a few hours of daylight to enjoy the island. We were advised that since we arrived late that the time at port would be extended until 9:30 pm instead of 6 pm. Later we were told ...
Sail Date: January 2011

Not too elated with the Elation

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
RN2BDFW
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I decided to take a little trip before I head back to school this week. We debated between Vegas and other types of trips, and ultimately decided the value of a cruise was difficult to beat. We have sailed two previous times with Carnival and decided to embark from a different port other than Galveston just for fun. HOTEL AND DRIVING It was about a 10 hour drive from DFW ...
Sail Date: January 2011

